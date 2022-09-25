2022: Broncos vs. 49ers - Live updates

Everyone in Broncos Country is worried about Nathaniel Hackett and the Denver Broncos this week after a rather sloppy start to their season. Hackett has spent the week working on improving his decision-making speed and has even hired a veteran game manager to help him get that situation under control.

With all attention on that issue, few are looking at the positives. The Broncos have moved the ball on offense and, eventually, they will begin to convert those drives into touchdowns. The San Francisco 49ers have a tough defense, but Russell Wilson has had more success against that franchise than any other. There is potential here for a breakout game for both Hackett and Wilson tonight.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado and will air on NBC. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game or you can also get Sunday Night Football on Peacock.

In-Game Updates

5:00 PM MT: Broncos Country received a good bit of news with the Broncos inactives report as three critical starters who were listed as questionable will all play tonight: Jerry Jeudy, Pat Surtain, and Dre’Mont Jones. The 49ers also got George Kittle back, so both teams looking a bit more healthy than they did coming in.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I am covering all my picks this year on TallySight. Our staff submitted their score predictions and it was a mixed bag that resulted in an average score that had the 49ers slightly ahead of the Broncos. However, I personally have the Broncos coming out on top in a 31-20 home upset win over the Niners.