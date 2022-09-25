Broncos vs. 49ers first quarter recap

Brandon McManus, Russell Wilson, and Bradley Chubb were the captains out for the coin toss. The San Francisco 49ers lost the call and the Denver Broncos decided to defer possession to bring the 49ers out on the field to begin the game.

The special teams unit came up big on the opening kickoff with Aaron Patrick making a stop at the ten yard line to pin the 49ers deep. A run up the gut was met by D.J. Jones and Dre’Mont Jones for two yards on first down.

A catch and run by Deebo Samuel got the 49ers out past the 20. Samuel would be stuffed on a first down run, then on the next play Pat Surtain made a big pass breakup.

Beautiful coverage by Surtain pic.twitter.com/KJb4pzhpRq — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 26, 2022

D.J. Jones then tipped a pass at the line to force a punt by San Francisco.

From their own 29 yard line, Russell Wilson passed to Javonte Williams on first down then handed off to him on second down as the Broncos come out in a no huddle offense to start the game. On third and 8, the pass to Jerry Jeudy went nowhere for a quick three and out for Denver.

After a quick pass over the middle for 20, Jeff Wilson Jr. broke through the middle of the Broncos defense for a huge gain to the Broncos 17 yard line.

Jeff Wilson gashes the Broncos for 38 pic.twitter.com/IZOMwoccH0 — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) September 26, 2022

A completion to George Kittle from Jimmy G and a short run put the 49ers in a first and goal situation. Two plays later, Jimmy G hits Brandon Ayiuk on a quick slant for an easy touchdown.

49ers 7, Broncos 0.

Denver got a little but of a break on third down with an encroachment penalty on the defense. So instead of it being 3rd and 7 it was a much more manageable 2rd and 2. From the shotgun, Wilson threw a poor pass to Albert O for another three and out.

On the 49ers next drive, they got a big 16-yard completion early but faced a third and nine. Jimmy G dropped back and was pressured inside by Josey Jewell who would come up with the big time sack to force a punt. Bradley Chubb had excellent pressure outside on the play to force Jimmy G right into Jewell.

Still looking for their first first down, Russell Wilson and the Broncos came back out onto the field late in the first quarter for their third possession of the game. Melvin Gordon took the first down carry for four yards, then takes a second down handoff for one to bring up yet another third down for the Broncos. On third and five, Wilson had his ball tipped at the line of scrimmage for yet another three and out.

Wilson took the first down handoff for the 49ers and was met by Jewell in the backfield for a two yard loss on first down. Deebo Samuel was wide open on the next play for an 18 yard reception and a first down.

Two plays later after back-to-back runs by Wilson, the 49ers were faced with a third and three as the clock ran down on the first quarter. Jimmy G took the shotgun snap from an empty backfield and had his pass over the middle broken up by Pat Surtain to force a punt.

With one play left in the quarter, Wilson and the Broncos finally get that first down on a 36-yard catch and run to Courtland Sutton to get the Broncos out past their own 40-yard line.