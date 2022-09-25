Broncos vs. 49ers second quarter recap

After that big play to Courtland Sutton to end the first quarter, Russell Wilson would be sacked on the first play of the second quarter.

On second and 13, Wilson completed a short pass to Sutton to get half the yards they needed. Then on third and six, the Broncos spread the offense out and Wilson found Jerry Jeudy wide open into San Francisco 49ers territory to the 40 yard line.

Two plays later they would be faced with a third and eight. In a bunch formation, Wilson was pressured again and ran for a couple of yards. There was offensive holding on the play, which was declined giving the Denver Broncos a 55-yard field goal attempt for Brandon McManus.

49ers 7, Broncos 3.

For some reason, Josey Jewell had to cover Deebo Samuel man-to-man and the predictable result was a big gain. Fortunately the pass was poor and resulted in a healthy gain instead of a touchdown.

Fortunately, a holding call on the next play pushed the 49ers back to a 1st and 20. After getting 11 on first down, Jimmy G went deep to Brandon Ayiuk who was blanketed by Pat Surtain to force a third and long. A completion over the middle to Samuel was stopped for a five yard gain just across midfield.

The punt was downed inside the 1 yard line to pin the Broncos back deep.

Javonte Williams was nearly stopped at the line, but broke through to give the Broncos some breathing room out to the seven yard line. A quick pass outside to Sutton got the first down on the next play.

Back to back runs by Williams brought a third and three at their own 20 yard line. Wilson, from the shotgun, hit Sutton over the middle for a first down at the 25.

On first down, Williams burst through the hole for a 16 yard gain. Another handoff to Williams gained another nine yards to midfield. Wilson was almost sacked but shoveled it to Melvin Gordon who turned it upfield for a huge gain to the 49ers 27 yard line.

Russell Wilson, dragging his foot behind the line of scrimage and offloading a chest pass to Melvin Gordon for an extra 20 yards like a goddamn wizard pic.twitter.com/rjYxdEv9u6 — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 26, 2022

Sticking to the ground game, Gordon was blown up as soon as he got the handoff from Wilson for a six yard loss. Wilson, from the shotgun, fired a pass to Sutton who dropped it. A perfect throw to Sutton and he just dropped it. On third and 16, Wilson was sacked to know the Broncos out of field goal range.

An excellent punt pinned the 49ers at their own three yard line just with just over two minutes to go in the half. After back to back runs, the 49ers were faced with a third and four. From an empty set, Jimmy G ran for the first down but a holding call push them back half the distance.

The crowd was fired up on the next play and the quick pass was incomplete to force the punt to give the Broncos another chance to get points before halftime.

Montrell Washington was able to take the punt back 12 yards to midfield with plenty of time for Russell Wilson and the offense to get into scoring range.

They didn’t do much with their possession and Jerry Jeudy committed the first accepted penalty of the game for Denver on a false start. From third and 13, Wilson scrambles for 10 and another penalty was called on Garett Bolles for holding. On third and 23, Wilson hit Albert Okquegbunam for a gain of 13 back to midfield to bring the punt team out.

With a minute to go in the half, the 49ers tried to get a drive going from their own 11 yard line. After an incompletion on first down, Jimmy G hit George Kittle for a short gain. Baron Browning was injured and had to leave the game on that play. On third and 7, an inside handoff to Deebo Samuel brought the game to halftime.