Broncos vs. 49ers inactives: Week 3

The Denver Broncos got a bit of good news with both Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain active this week. Nik Bonitto also figures to make his NFL debut this week with Jonathon Cooper inactive and Quinn Meinerz will be active as well, but will only play in an emergency.
Getting Jeudy back wasn’t certain, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he was making good progress on Friday saying, “Yeah, he’s doing a good job. He’s doing everything he can. He wants to be out there, [and] he wants to be out there for the team. We’ll see. We’ll take it, continually, day by day.”
There was some concern that Dre’Mont Jones would not be able to go either. The team even activated Johnathan Harris off the practice squad on Saturday. However, he is also active. All good news for Denver ahead of a critical game on Sunday Night Football.
Here is your full inactives list for both the Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.
Broncos inactives
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Position
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Jalen Virgil
|WR
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Delarrin Turner-Yell
|S
|Eyioma Uwazurike
|DL
49ers inactives
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Position
|Arik Armstead
|DL
|Daniel Brunskill
|OL
|Ty Davis-Price
|RB
|Tyler Kroft
|TE
|Akeem Spence
|DL
|Nick Zakelj
|OL
