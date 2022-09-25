Broncos vs. 49ers inactives: Week 3

The Denver Broncos got a bit of good news with both Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain active this week. Nik Bonitto also figures to make his NFL debut this week with Jonathon Cooper inactive and Quinn Meinerz will be active as well, but will only play in an emergency.

Getting Jeudy back wasn’t certain, but Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said he was making good progress on Friday saying, “Yeah, he’s doing a good job. He’s doing everything he can. He wants to be out there, [and] he wants to be out there for the team. We’ll see. We’ll take it, continually, day by day.”

There was some concern that Dre’Mont Jones would not be able to go either. The team even activated Johnathan Harris off the practice squad on Saturday. However, he is also active. All good news for Denver ahead of a critical game on Sunday Night Football.

Here is your full inactives list for both the Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.

Broncos inactives Player Position Player Position Jonathon Cooper OLB Billy Turner OL Tyrie Cleveland WR Jalen Virgil WR Darius Phillips CB Delarrin Turner-Yell S Eyioma Uwazurike DL