Baron Browning leaves game with knee injury

The Denver Broncos have ruled Baron Browning questionable to return after suffering a knee injury.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Late in the second quarter, Denver Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning went down with an apparent knee injury. While he was able to walk off the field under his own power, the team has ruled him questionable to return to the game.

The good news is that he was spotted on the sideline to start the second half peddling on an exercise bicycle. Hopefully they are just taking things slowly with him as a precaution.

It looks like all is going to be fine with Browning, but we’ll update this post if additional information comes out.

