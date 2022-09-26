Defense buying Broncos offense time to figure it out

No bones about it, this Denver Broncos defense is good. Geno Smith, Davis Mills, and Jimmy Garoppolo are far from elite, but they are starting NFL quarterbacks and all of them have struggled to put points on the scoreboard. With just 17-points against Seattle, 9 against Houston, and 10 against San Francisco on Sunday night, you can’t deny that this defense is looking more and more stout.

Which is good, because Nathaniel Hackett’s offense has taken longer for Russell Wilson to grasp. You can’t deny that Wilson just doesn’t look like himself out there. The footballs aren’t getting out quick enough and when they do, far too many are off-target. We have seen flashes of old school Russ, and those flashes were the difference-maker on Sunday. It looks like it’s going to take a little time for things to click.

As Tim pointed out on our post-game Horse Tracks on Sunday, the defense is buying time for Wilson, Hackett, and the rest of the Broncos offense to figure it out. We need a little more patience in Broncos Country for this to happen. I believe it will. There’s too much talent on this team for there not to be some growth and success on that side of the ball. It’s Russell Wilson!

Lastly, looking at the headlines and hearing the talking heads, a lot of people are saying that the Broncos squeaked and eeked out a win. That’s not true. As we pointed out on the post-game podcast, the Broncos defense grabbed this game and took it game away from the 49ers. It wasn’t a passive holding them off kind-of-thing. It was two forced turnovers when it mattered to vanquish the 49ers. No sweaking or eeking here. That was defensive might on display on Sunday.

Hang in there Broncos Country, it will get better.

