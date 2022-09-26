Scenes from the Broncos 11-10 victory over the 49ers

Defensive battles are old school and the casual fan may not appreciate just how fun those games can be. When your team wins, of course. The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers were locked in a defensive struggle all game long and it looked like the 49ers were going to hold onto that early touchdown all the way to victory.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense finally came alive on a 12-play, 80 yard drive for the go-ahead touchdown late and the Denver defense secured turnovers on back-to-back Niners possessions to seal the win.

Above are the best shots I could find from the game. Enjoy! Raiders Week begins now.