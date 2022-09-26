 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Broncos move to 2-1 after win over 49ers on SNF

Filed under:

Scenes from the Broncos 11-10 victory over the 49ers

The Denver Broncos rallied in the fourth quarter to pull ahead of the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver defense shut it down for the win.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
  • Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive battles are old school and the casual fan may not appreciate just how fun those games can be. When your team wins, of course. The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers were locked in a defensive struggle all game long and it looked like the 49ers were going to hold onto that early touchdown all the way to victory.

Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense finally came alive on a 12-play, 80 yard drive for the go-ahead touchdown late and the Denver defense secured turnovers on back-to-back Niners possessions to seal the win.

Above are the best shots I could find from the game. Enjoy! Raiders Week begins now.

In This Stream

Week 3: Broncos 11, 49ers 10 - Everything we know

View all 32 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...