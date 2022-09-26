The Denver Broncos continued to hang on by a thread with another win on Sunday, rallying past the San Francisco 49ers with a late fourth quarter touchdowns and outstanding back-to-back defensive stands. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders have found ways to lose to start the season.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are 1.5-point underdogs on the road against the Raiders in Week 4. The over/under for this game stands at 44.

Broncos vs. Raiders betting odds

Denver Broncos (2-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-3)

Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 2:25 P.M. Mile High time

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

ATS Betting Lines: Las Vegas -1.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver +100 / Las Vegas -120

Over/Under: 44.0

It is the flying by the seat of your pants style winning that has oddsmakers thinking the Raiders and Broncos are basically the same team despite one having a first place record in the AFC West and the other winless. Las Vegas also figures to be desperate for a win at this point.

That said, the way the Broncos won on Sunday against the 49ers just felt like the kind of win that rallies a team on a short-term stream of sorts. However, the Raiders could be a dangerous team to face right now with that 0-3 start. Of all the games the Broncos play this season, it is the smug face of Josh McDaniels I’d like to avoid the most. So whatever it takes, please win next weekend!

What do you think Broncos Country?