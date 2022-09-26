MHR Live: Recapping the Broncos-49ers game

Ross Allen is back again this week (and every Monday) to recap the Denver Broncos 11-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Twitch at Noon MT today. Please head on over to Twitch to talk Broncos with him and other fans.

Some of the topics he’ll be discussing:

AFC seeding (early yes) and AFC West talk

Offensive struggles early but that late drive was vintage Russell Wilson

Defense has been dominant. 2nd in PPG at 12.

Pat Surtain is the best Broncos’ first round pick since Von Miller

Special Teams was... special!

The game itself was a great TEAM win and the way they plays in the last half of the fourth quarter gave off a lot of 2015 vibes for me. The offense did just enough and the defense clamped down in amazing fashion.