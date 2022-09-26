Monday Night Football Week 3: Cowboys at Giants - Live Updates

One of the surprises in the NFL through two games is that the New York Giants are undefeated at 2-0. The Dallas Cowboys are without Dak Prescsott too, so that all adds up to a good potential for the Giants to join the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles as the only undefeated teams left in the NFL.

The Giants, so far, are a lot like the Broncos. They have a net of +4 in point differential and have won both games, while the Broncos are currently at a net of +7 after three games with a 2-1 record.

Kickoff is set for Monday, September 26, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey and will air on ESPN. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, ESPN+ and fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. I actually picked the Giants to win this game and cover. While I think the Cowboys are the better team, I just can’t pick Cooper Rush to do much on the road here. Taking the Giants and the cover.