Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 4

For Week 4, I decided to keep it simple for the Denver Broncos fan survey. I had a slew of poll questions last week centered around Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett’s disastrous start to his head coaching career with multiple game management issues and poor in-game play calling at crucial moments.

The simple fact is that he called a clean game against the San Francisco 49ers. There were some minor things, but most fans will accept those minor issues. They won’t accept the crowd needing to count down the play clock! The offense is still not working right, but they came through when they were needed most the defense continued to dominate.

So only one survey question this week. Are you confident in the direction the Broncos are heading now after three games? Vote below! We’ll post the results of these surveys on every Friday morning.

