The Broncos need to not overlook the Las Vegas Raiders

At first glance, Broncos Country has to be licking their chops when they look to the schedule and see the hapless 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders next up on our schedule.

Hopefully, the team isn’t overlooking them. Digging into their games, the first thing that pops out to me is that each one of their games was close. The second thing that pops out is that their running game looks legit.

This rivalry means more to Denver Broncos fans of my age and older. Hating on the Raiders is part of our very nature.

That being said, Derek Carr is a solid NFL quarterback that excels at throwing accurate timing routes (at least that’s what I see when he plays against us). He’s not exactly what I would call a big test for the defense, but I could easily argue he’s the best QB this defense will have faced so far this season.

To me, this team is currently playing with house money. We’re 2-1 and have a superb opportunity to start 3-1 on the season where this team is so obviously still figuring itself out at multiple levels. To get there, they will need to not overlook a division rival even though they are the only winless team in the NFL.

Broncos News

Other NFL News

