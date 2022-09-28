AFC West Roundup, Week 3: Broncos the lone AFC West Winner

After beginning the season 0-1, the Denver Broncos are moving up the standings after winning two in a row. The Los Angeles Chargers are on a two game skid, while the Las Vegas Raiders have lost three straight to start the season.

AFC West Standings Team W L T Div. Conf. Team W L T Div. Conf. Kansas City Chiefs 2 1 0 1-0 1-1 Denver Broncos 2 1 0 0-0 1-0 Los Angeles Chargers 1 2 0 1-1 1-2 Las Vegas Raiders 0 3 0 0-1 0-2

San Francisco 49ers @ Denver Broncos

Final Score: 10-11

Recap: After a pitcher’s duel took us late into the fourth quarter of a 10-5 ball game, the Broncos were able to take their first lead of the game with just over four minutes remaining. The Denver defense created not one, but two turnovers to ice the game away. First, Jonas Griffith intercepted a deflected pass. Following a Broncos punt, PJ Locke jarred the ball loose from Jeff Wilson and into the arms of Kareem Jackson for the game sealing recovery. It was another tough game for the offense with Russell Wilson throwing for just 184 yards, 97 of which went to Courtland Sutton. The defense, however, did it’s part with four sacks, three turnovers, and a bizarre safety that saw Garoppolo walk out the back of the endzone. The pass rush generated by Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb was the difference maker, and I suspect it won’t be the last time.

Injury Concerns: DT DJ Jones suffered a concussion and LB Baron Browning leaves with knee injury.

Week 4 Matchup: Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders @ Tennessee Titans

Final Score: 22-24

Recap: The Raiders surrendered three touchdowns to the Titans in the first half, a deficit they would be unable to overcome. Unlike last week when the Raiders blew a big lead, they were fighting from behind throughout Sunday’s contest. Derek Carr was able to surpass 300 yards passing and throw for a couple scores, but Davante Adams was only able to get loose for 36 yards along with a touchdown. Josh Jacobs rushed for 66 yards but Mack Hollins was the story for Vegas, finishing with eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. The defense mostly held Derrick Henry in check, containing him to 85 yards and a touchdown while Ryan Tannehill threw for 264 yards and a score in a balanced attack.

Injury Concerns: CB Nate Hobbs suffered a concussion while CB Rock Ya-Sin suffered a knee injury.

Week 4 Matchup: Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

Final Score: 17-20

Recap: After Matt Ryan and the Colts went three and out to start the game, Skyy Moore muffed a punt that would eventually lead to a 7-0 deficit for KC. From there, it was a back-and-forth affair featuring 262 passing yards from Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce caught his only touchdown pass while Clyde Edwards Helaire run one in. The Chiefs ran for just 58 yards which included 26 from Mahomes who was their leading rusher. The degense played well for the most part, holding Jonathan Taylor to 71 yards rushing but they allowed Matt Ryan to get on track with 222 passing yards and two scores. Until the Chiefs offense finds a running game, they will lack consistency.

Injury Concerns: N/A

Week 4 Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers

Final Score: 38-10

Recap: A banged up Justin Herbert battled through a rib injury to throw for 297 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the surging Jaguars. A laundry list of concerns emerged for the Chargers following Sunday’s loss. The team lost tackle Rashawn Slater for the season with a torn bicep while Joey Bosa is week-to-week with a groin injury. The Bolts are incapable of running the football, evidenced by their 26 yards on the ground. And to top it off, their defense was pedestrian, surrendering 262 yards and three touchdowns to Trevor Lawrence, 100 yards and a touchdown to James Robinson, and 38 points in total to the Jags. The Chargers have all the talent in the world but always struggle to piece it all together.

Injury Concerns: OT Rashawn Slater out for the season with a torn bicep and Joey Bosa week-to-week with a groin injury.

Week 4 Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans

Predictions for Week 4

After starting the season 3-0 with predictions, I went 1-3 last week to bring my season total to 4-3. I feel good about this week’s predictions, though, with the Broncos getting a win in Vegas, the Chiefs dropping a second straight at the hands of TB12, and the Chargers bouncing back against the Texans.

