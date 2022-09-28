Corliss Waitman named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Denver Broncos 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 featured an astounding 17 total punts. 10 of which were by Corliss Waitman. His 10 punts totaled 476 yards, with six of those downed inside the 20 yard line. None of his punts resulted in a touchback.

Final tally for Corliss Waitman: 10 punts with a 43.6-yard net average, six pinned inside the 20 and no touchbacks. — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 26, 2022

He was so good that I gave him a game ball in our game balls post this week. I’ve never given a game ball to a punter before, so that was definitely a special performance by Waitman last week.

According to the Broncos’ PR team, Waitman is one of just four punters in team history to be awarded AFC Player of the Week. Todd Sauerbrun (2005), Micah Knorr (2004), and Tom Rouen (2001) are the only other players in Broncos’ history to win this award.

Waitman has played in just five games in his career, so hopefully this is the beginning of a long and storied career punting in the NFL for him. He was absolutely a huge difference maker in Denver winning on Sunday.