Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos held out defensive lineman D.J. Jones of practice on Wednesday as he is in the concussion protocol. Guard Dalton Risner was also not practicing as he is nursing an ankle injury. Also back to not practice is right tackle Billy Turner who has yet to appear in a game for Denver.
Turner is continuing to suffer some setbacks in his knee rehab. On that front, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said, “We’re just trying to get him over that hump.” That makes me think he is close, but just not fully ready to go full bore on that knee just yet.
Also on the DNP list was Randy Gregory, Tyrie Cleveland, and Jonathon Cooper. Gregory is likely a rest day, while the other two are working back from their injuries. The good news from this list is that Quinn Meinerz and Baron Browning are both progressing in the right direction. Hopefully most of the guys on this injury report will be good to go against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Wednesday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Concussion
|DNP
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|PJ Locke
|S
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|Aaron Patrick
|OLB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Neck
|LIMITED
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Tre’von Moehrig
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Neil Farrell
|DT
|Shoulder
|FULL
|Andre James
|C
|Concussion
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
Loading comments...