Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Wednesday

With D.J. Jones in the concussion protocol, the Denver Broncos could have a big hole opening up on the interior of their defense in Week 4.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: SEP 25 49ers at Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos held out defensive lineman D.J. Jones of practice on Wednesday as he is in the concussion protocol. Guard Dalton Risner was also not practicing as he is nursing an ankle injury. Also back to not practice is right tackle Billy Turner who has yet to appear in a game for Denver.

Turner is continuing to suffer some setbacks in his knee rehab. On that front, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said, “We’re just trying to get him over that hump.” That makes me think he is close, but just not fully ready to go full bore on that knee just yet.

Also on the DNP list was Randy Gregory, Tyrie Cleveland, and Jonathon Cooper. Gregory is likely a rest day, while the other two are working back from their injuries. The good news from this list is that Quinn Meinerz and Baron Browning are both progressing in the right direction. Hopefully most of the guys on this injury report will be good to go against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring DNP
Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring DNP
Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP
D.J. Jones DT Concussion DNP
Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP
Dalton Risner G Ankle DNP
Billy Turner OL Knee DNP
Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED
Melvin Gordon III RB Neck LIMITED
PJ Locke S Ankle LIMITED
Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring LIMITED
Aaron Patrick OLB Shoulder LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Neck LIMITED
Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Nate Hobbs CB Concussion DNP
Foster Moreau TE Knee DNP
Hunter Renfrow WR Concussion DNP
Kolton Miller T Ankle LIMITED
Tre’von Moehrig S Hip LIMITED
Bilal Nichols DT Shoulder LIMITED
Denzel Perryman LB Ankle LIMITED
Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LIMITED
Neil Farrell DT Shoulder FULL
Andre James C Concussion FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

