Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Wednesday

The Denver Broncos held out defensive lineman D.J. Jones of practice on Wednesday as he is in the concussion protocol. Guard Dalton Risner was also not practicing as he is nursing an ankle injury. Also back to not practice is right tackle Billy Turner who has yet to appear in a game for Denver.

Turner is continuing to suffer some setbacks in his knee rehab. On that front, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said, “We’re just trying to get him over that hump.” That makes me think he is close, but just not fully ready to go full bore on that knee just yet.

Also on the DNP list was Randy Gregory, Tyrie Cleveland, and Jonathon Cooper. Gregory is likely a rest day, while the other two are working back from their injuries. The good news from this list is that Quinn Meinerz and Baron Browning are both progressing in the right direction. Hopefully most of the guys on this injury report will be good to go against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Wednesday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring DNP Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring DNP Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP D.J. Jones DT Concussion DNP Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP Dalton Risner G Ankle DNP Billy Turner OL Knee DNP Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED Melvin Gordon III RB Neck LIMITED PJ Locke S Ankle LIMITED Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring LIMITED Aaron Patrick OLB Shoulder LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Neck LIMITED Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED

Raiders Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Nate Hobbs CB Concussion DNP Foster Moreau TE Knee DNP Hunter Renfrow WR Concussion DNP Kolton Miller T Ankle LIMITED Tre’von Moehrig S Hip LIMITED Bilal Nichols DT Shoulder LIMITED Denzel Perryman LB Ankle LIMITED Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LIMITED Neil Farrell DT Shoulder FULL Andre James C Concussion FULL