Russell Wilson roasts Eli Manning: ‘You talking about Chad Powers? I’m 3-0 against Chad’

After saying the Denver Broncos should pay the punter $250 million, Russell Wilson notes he is 3-0 against Chad Powers.

By Tim Lynch
During the Denver Broncos Sunday Night Football game, Eli Manning on ManningCast poked fun at Russell Wilson by saying the team should have paid their punter $250 million instead. It was a good line and a good burn considering the struggles Wilson and the Broncos offense has had to start the season.

However, Wilson shot back with a roast of his own on Wednesday. When asked about Eli’s comments he said, “You talking about Chad Powers? I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers.”

In case you are unaware of the Chad Powers reference, you missed one of the funniest skits in a while as Eli Manning transformed himself into a Penn State college walk-on named Chad. The whole video is downright hilarious, so if you haven’t seen it you won’t regret taking a peak here.

As for Russ, nice burn. That’s my quarterback! But he’s got to follow that up with a nice burn against the Las Vegas Raiders next week. Time for the offense to break out of this cocoon its been in to start the season.

