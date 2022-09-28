Week 4: Broncos at Raiders - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will be on the road to take on AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. Here is everything we have on this game.

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a terrible start to their season under new head coach Josh McDaniels. They have the 28th ranked defense in the NFL and their offense is middling as well. For the Denver Broncos, the path to victory is offense and that is something they haven’t been able to muster much through their first three games.

A big part of that is a new quarterback in Russell Wilson learning a new system with a new coaching staff and all new players. That is clearly taking some time to work out. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said as much when talking about the offensive struggles on Monday.

“When you look at it, you look at Russell [Wilson who has] been in one place for his whole career,” Hackett said. “Then he comes here, he’s got [a] new coaching staff, new city, new fans, new press, new system, new people that he’s going out there and playing with. So it’s not as easy as just going out there with anybody and playing ball. So we’re all working through all kinds of things. I’m working through things with him. I’m making sure I’m calling the proper plays for him, that the players are running the right routes, and it’s just that whole thing. Everybody working together and there’s been some good and there’s been some bad. We just have to make sure we have more good than bad as we continue to move forward.”

A similar, if not quite as dysfunctional and unproductive, issue happened when Peyton Manning arrived in 2012. It took them about 4-5 games to work out the kinks before they ripped off 11 straight wins to finish the season 13-3. At this point, it is unlikely they work these kinks out in that fashion, but hopefully by the midway point we start to see more consistency from the offense in general.

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.