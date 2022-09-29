Scouting the enemy: Las Vegas Raiders

To say the Las Vegas Raiders have had a horrible start to the 2022 season would be an understatement. They made a big splash in the offseason by getting Derek Carr a very good weapon in Davonte Adams, but it has been anything but good for the Raiders under the Josh McDaniels era. The team seems to be without an offensive identity, their offensive line issues are hurting them badly, and their defense really only has two notable people in Nate Hobbs and Maxx Crosby.

In the most recent match-up in 2021 the Raider barely snuck by the Denver Broncos winning 17-13. The rush game was a tale between two different teams, Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon struggled badly they combined for 14 rushes for 8 yards, with the only positive rusher being Javonte. On the Raiders’ side of the ball, Josh Jacobs feasted on the Broncos, he rushed for 129 yards on 27 carries. The Broncos offense really couldn’t get anything moving with Drew Lock.

Looking back on the 2021 Raiders

The Raiders had many off-the-field issues during the season but focusing on the field the Raiders were pretty surprising. They had gone 10-7 on the year, beat the Chargers in week 17 to gain a playoff spot where they met the Cincinnati Bengals. Late in the fourth quarter the Raiders were driving and Carr threw a costly interception sealing the Bengals' win in the game.

In overtime, the Raiders did accomplish a very hard task by winning four games, the last time a team won four overtime games was in 2011.

List of all the Raiders’ off-season moves

Key additions: WR Davante Adams, DE Chandler Jones, CB Rock Ya-Sin, DT Bilal Nichols

Key Losses: DE Yannick Ngakoue, WR Bryan Edwards, CB Casey Hayward, OG Richie Incognito, WR Zay Jones

2022 Draft: Round three: (90) OG Dylan Parham, Round four (122) RB Zamir White, (126) DT Neil Farrell, Round 5 (175) DT Matthew Butler, Round seven (238) OT Thayer Munford Jr. (250) RB Brittian Brown

Note: Round one and two picks were sent to the Packers in the Adams trade and the sixth-round pick was voided because of violating 2020 COVID restrictions.

The 2022 season so far

The Raiders' offense seems to miss an identity first game they wanted Adams to be the guy to get most of their targets but now they are changing it up, especially since their leading receiver is Mack Hollins, Adams has gotten off to a slow start with only 17 catches for 189 yards, and three touchdowns. Josh McDaniels has been proving to many people that he was a horrible hire.

The Raiders are currently 0-3 which is the worst record as of right now in the NFL, they did hold a players-only meeting after their week three loss to the Tennessee Titans, which could be a sign that trouble is already brewing in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have gotten every touchdown so far this year by passing they have yet to score a rushing touchdown.

Reason for concern on the Raiders

There are a lot of reasons for concern about the Raiders so far it is very hard to pick just a single one. Their defense has only managed a total of two sacks to start the year, and two turnovers and they allow 25.7 points per game which are the eighth worst in the league. Their defense really has only two bright spots so far this year in Nate Hobbs and Maxx Crosby.

On the other side of the ball, The Raiders have given up five turnovers on the year with four of them being interceptions, they have the fifth-worst rushing attack in the league.

Tanner’s three keys to winning

Let Ejiero Evero do his thing

The Broncos coaching staff has found a gem in Evero the defense on paper was supposed to be on a “down year” but so far the defense has had anything but a down year. The Broncos have allowed the second least total points, third least total yards, and ninth in the league in sacks. Looking at the pass defense they’ve allowed the third least total yards, eighth least completions, and fourth in yards per attempt. This defense is on the verge of being the next best defense since the “No Fly Zone” led 2015 defense.

2. Have Patrick Surtain II guard Adams

Surtain really needs no introduction he has been super special this year, in three games he has allowed eight catches on 14 targets, for 40 yards. Most of the yards and catches allowed came in the first game to DK Metcalf but most of the routes Metcalf ran were underneath routes getting an easy catch. Most recently in the 49ers game, Surtain was guarding Aiyuk and Surtain locked him up all game, 0 catches on five targets and Surtain had two pass breakups. If Surtain is on Adams for most of the game I think Surtain can slow down Adams and force the Raiders to run the ball which they are not comfortable doing so far.

3. Give Carr no time in the pocket

Carr loves to drop back in the passing game with most of their offense coming from the passing game. Carr has already been sacked eight times and the Broncos have nine sacks already, The Raiders' offensive line is not the greatest if the Broncos are going to win Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb will have to hit Carr and get in the backfield.

Tanner’s prediction

The Raiders' start to the year has been horrid with so many struggles so far already. The offense for the Broncos has been pretty underperforming, but hopefully, they will be able to figure out what’s going on this week. The defense really needs no help as they have been nothing short of dominating through three games. I think it will be another low-scoring game by both teams. Yet again, the defense for the Broncos steps up big time yet again and is a huge reason for why this team wins in Las Vegas.

Denver 17, Las Vegas 10.