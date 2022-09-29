Russell Wilson vs. Chad Powers

As many football fans around the league know, Eli Manning while on the Monday Night Football ManningCast roasted Russell Wilson by saying that the Broncos should have paid their punter $250 million instead of Wilson. Wilson clapped back at Manning’s comment at a press conference on Wednesday saying that he was “3-0 against Chad Powers.” “Chad Powers” is referring to Eli Manning’s alias when he recently went undercover for a Penn State football tryout.

This newfound beef between the two quarterbacks begs the question, how good were Wilson and Manning in those three games? Let’s take a look.

Matchup 1: Seahawks 23 - Giants 0

On December 15th in 2013, the Seahawks played the Giants when Wilson was in his second year with Seattle, whereas Manning has had a long career at this point resulting in two Super Bowl wins with the Giants. The Seahawks destroyed the Giants with Wilson playing an efficient game having 206 yards pass yards, 50 rush yards, along with a touchdown. Manning on the other hand did not have his best day, resulting in him throwing five interceptions, throwing less than 200 yards, and scoring zero points on offense. Safe to say Wilson came out on top in this one, Wilson 1- Manning 0.

Matchup 2: Seahawks 38 - Giants 17

This matchup was the following year, where Wilson’s Seahawks once again had a resounding victory over Manning’s Giants. Wilson did not have his best of games in this one I can’t lie. Wilson had only 172 pass yards along with a couple interceptions and no touchdowns on the stat sheet. Seahawks got their points mainly from running back, Marshawn Lynch, who had four touchdowns. Manning had a decent day with 280 pass yards with a touchdown, but nevertheless Wilson’s squad won again. Wilson 2 - Manning 0.

Matchup 3: Seahawks 24 - Giants 7

Although this was one of the closer games between the two teams, this was Wilson’s best performance against Manning in his career. Wilson had himself a day recording 300+ pass yards, three touchdowns to three different receivers, and a rate of 121.1 in the contest. Manning, as per usual against the Seahawks great defense, did not even compare to Wilson’s great performance posting only 134 pass yards, one touchdown, and a rate of only 65.5. Once again Wilson comes out on top, notching an undefeated record against “Chad Powers,” which brings us to Wilson 3 - Manning 0.

Total stats between three matchups:

Wilson: 712 pass yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions

Manning: 573 pass yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions

