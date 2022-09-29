NFL picks for Week 4 of the 2022 season

A couple of back weeks early on can really hurt your pick’em season. In our straight-up picks, Adam and I are out in front with Ian and our 2021 pick’em champion, Laurie, well behind the mark. They’ll need to slowly chip away in the coming weeks.

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 4 courtesy of Tallysight. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

In our MHR Challengers group, I hit double-digits but so did a bunch of others. Newcomer, Bogdanel won the week with 12 wins. More than any other competitor last week. On the overall standings, I am tied with Little44 in second place with RetiredLC still ahead by one game at 30-17. It’s a pretty tight race right now with 14 of us all within five games of each other.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!

