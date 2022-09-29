Broncos vs. Raiders: TV broadcast map for Week 4

If you are seeing BLUE in your region in the map above, you will get the Broncos-Raiders game on your local CBS affiliate. Basically everywhere on the west coast will get you the game you are looking for. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, however, it seems the east coast game is more important to you. Not sure I agree with that, but I don’t set the broadcasts!

The Denver Broncos have struggled against the Las Vegas Raiders in recent seasons, but when asked about that issue on Wednesday, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett dismissed the past as the past. He was very focused on the here and now.

“That’s the past, this is the now,” Hackett said. “I just know what we’re about to go out there and try to do. I know it’s going to be a great game. I know that there is a rivalry between these two teams. I am happy to be part of it and I think it’s going to be a fun.”

Kickoff is set for 2:25 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on your local CBS station.