Thursday Night Football Week 4: Dolphins at Bengals - Live Updates

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season!

The Cincinnati Bengals are less than a year removed from an appearance in the Super Bowl, but things have gotten off to a slow start for them in 2022. At 1-2, they absolutely must win this game at home against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are one of the few remaining unbeaten teams and have done so in ways that usually don’t lead to sustained winning. This could be the first game they lose.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 6:15 p.m. Mile High time at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. The Dolphins have overperformed and gotten lucky in their games. The Bills alone doubled the offensive yardage, but could not close with points. I see Miami as one of the more overrated teams in the NFL right now, which means I’m taking the Bengals at home here.