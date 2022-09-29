Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos are working a lot of players through various injuries. Four limited players moved to full practice participants on Thursday and another two, Randy Gregory and Dalton Risner, went from DNP’s to limited as well. The biggest concern right now is the status of D.J. Jones.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that his timetable all depends on how he progresses through the concussion protocol. It sounds like he’ll have tests along the way, but so far he hasn’t been cleared to practice. That could put his game status in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious doubt.

“Yeah, we have to go,” Hackett said. “Obviously, with those head things, we want to make sure safety is the most important thing, so we just want to make sure that he’s good throughout that process. As he evaluates through it, we’ll find out if he can play.”

Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring DNP DNP Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring DNP DNP D.J. Jones DT Concussion DNP DNP Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP DNP Billy Turner OL Knee DNP DNP Melvin Gordon III RB Neck LIMITED LIMITED Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP LIMITED Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED Mike Purcell DL Neck LIMITED LIMITED Dalton Risner G Ankle DNP LIMITED Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED FULL PJ Locke S Ankle LIMITED FULL Aaron Patrick OLB Shoulder LIMITED FULL K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED FULL

Raiders Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Foster Moreau TE Knee DNP DNP Hunter Renfrow WR Concussion DNP DNP Nate Hobbs CB Concussion DNP LIMITED Kolton Miller T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Tre’von Moehrig S Hip LIMITED LIMITED Bilal Nichols DT Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED Denzel Perryman LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED Johnathan Hankins DT Groin -- LIMITED Sam Webb CB Hamstring -- LIMITED Neil Farrell DT Shoulder FULL FULL Andre James C Concussion FULL FULL