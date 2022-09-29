Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos are working a lot of players through various injuries. Four limited players moved to full practice participants on Thursday and another two, Randy Gregory and Dalton Risner, went from DNP’s to limited as well. The biggest concern right now is the status of D.J. Jones.
Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that his timetable all depends on how he progresses through the concussion protocol. It sounds like he’ll have tests along the way, but so far he hasn’t been cleared to practice. That could put his game status in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious doubt.
“Yeah, we have to go,” Hackett said. “Obviously, with those head things, we want to make sure safety is the most important thing, so we just want to make sure that he’s good throughout that process. As he evaluates through it, we’ll find out if he can play.”
Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Thursday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|PJ Locke
|S
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Aaron Patrick
|OLB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|FULL
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|FULL
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Tre’von Moehrig
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Groin
|--
|LIMITED
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|Neil Farrell
|DT
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|Andre James
|C
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
