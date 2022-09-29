 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Thursday

With D.J. Jones in the concussion protocol, the Denver Broncos could have a big hole opening up on the interior of their defense in Week 4.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are working a lot of players through various injuries. Four limited players moved to full practice participants on Thursday and another two, Randy Gregory and Dalton Risner, went from DNP’s to limited as well. The biggest concern right now is the status of D.J. Jones.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said that his timetable all depends on how he progresses through the concussion protocol. It sounds like he’ll have tests along the way, but so far he hasn’t been cleared to practice. That could put his game status in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious doubt.

“Yeah, we have to go,” Hackett said. “Obviously, with those head things, we want to make sure safety is the most important thing, so we just want to make sure that he’s good throughout that process. As he evaluates through it, we’ll find out if he can play.”

Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Thursday.

Broncos Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring DNP DNP
Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring DNP DNP
D.J. Jones DT Concussion DNP DNP
Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP DNP
Billy Turner OL Knee DNP DNP
Melvin Gordon III RB Neck LIMITED LIMITED
Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP LIMITED
Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED
Mike Purcell DL Neck LIMITED LIMITED
Dalton Risner G Ankle DNP LIMITED
Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED FULL
PJ Locke S Ankle LIMITED FULL
Aaron Patrick OLB Shoulder LIMITED FULL
K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED FULL

Raiders Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Foster Moreau TE Knee DNP DNP
Hunter Renfrow WR Concussion DNP DNP
Nate Hobbs CB Concussion DNP LIMITED
Kolton Miller T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Tre’von Moehrig S Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Bilal Nichols DT Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED
Denzel Perryman LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Johnathan Hankins DT Groin -- LIMITED
Sam Webb CB Hamstring -- LIMITED
Neil Farrell DT Shoulder FULL FULL
Andre James C Concussion FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

In This Stream

Week 4: Broncos at Raiders - Everything we know

View all 12 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...