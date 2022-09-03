How would you grade the Broncos extension for Russell Wilson?

After getting their initial roster dialed in at Tuesday’s deadline and going through filling out most of their practice squad on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos set their sights on quarterback Russell Wilson. Thursday morning news broke that he and the team agreed to a massive 5-year, $245 million contract extension that would pay out nearly $125 million in guarantees over the next three years.

The going rate for a franchise quarterback and this franchise knows what life is like without one. After two days to reflect on the contract and the terms, I came away feeling like both sides got a win here. Denver got some flexibility on the back end and Wilson got some big money early on. Overall, given the quarterback market is only going to keep growing, I’d have to grade this extension as a solid ‘A’.

The funny thing this week was seeing Seattle Seahawks fans react to the news. There was ample cope going on and even their local media chimed in at times. Mark Schlereth actually addressed a lot of the noise coming out about this deal and about Russell Wilson. He couldn’t have hit the nail on the head any harder than with this 2 minute clip.

The Broncos are now set at quarterback for at least the next half decade. The final two years of Wilson’s 7-year deal are rather favorable to another rework or retirement. Who can say this far out. The fact is, Denver’s six year wandering through the quarterback purgatory is over. The grade can not be anything but an ‘A’ for me for that reason alone.

How would you grade this extension?

