Fan confidence in the Denver Broncos is rebounding after back-to-back wins

As expected, a Denver Broncos win over the San Francisco 49ers and a much-improved performance in game management from Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett resulted in us fans feeling a lot better about the team moving forward. Our survey shows a 25% bounce in fan confidence since last week.

While it’s good to see a nice v-shaped recovery after dipping to 49% last week despite a close win at home over the Houston Texans, the main thing holding some fans back from feeling confident right now is the offensive woes. We can only rely on a dominant defense for so long before it costs the team a win. At some point, Hackett and Russell Wilson need to get it together and start scoring some points.

In Week 4, the Broncos will on the road against a desperate 0-3 Las Vegas Raiders team. While I think Denver is the better team, I absolutely hate facing winless teams from Week 4 on. Those tend to be tough games regardless of the opponent. A win this week would definitely send fan confidence soaring, so here’s to winning!

