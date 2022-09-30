Broncos have NFL’s most dominant second half defense

Well, I have another Football Outsiders DVOA stat to share today. We covered that the Denver Broncos was Top 10 in total DVOA and Top 5 in defensive DVOA, but FO dove deeper into the numbers to show how well defenses were playing the second half of games. The Broncos defense is by far and away the best unit in the second halves of games so far.

Top 5 defenses in the second half by DVOA:



1) Denver, -79.8%

2) Buffalo, -48.5%

3) Tampa Bay, -45.3%

4) Cincinnati, -25.6%

5) Jacksonville, -23.9%

This is a testament to Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero’s halftime adjustments. In the first half, the Broncos have given up 30 total points and all three touchdowns the unit has given up this season. Meanwhile, in the second half, Evero’s unit has given up just six points. In three games. Three games!

The Broncos defense has been the driving force behind the team’s 2-1 start, but if history is any indicator its not a sustainable winning strategy. Russell Wilson and the offense is going to need to start pulling their own weight if this team is going to push for the AFC West crown and a deep playoff run.

Eventually, I think Wilson and Hackett will figure things out and whatever wins they can stack early behind a dominant defense is going to have a huge payoff in December/January. Just hoping to see the offense come alive soon to give me some confidence that they will eventually figure this thing out.