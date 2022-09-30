Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Friday

A bit of good news, bad news with today’s injury updates for Denver’s upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The good news is that defensive lineman D.J. Jones is working back through the concussion protocol and was practicing in a limited fashion on Friday. His game status for Sunday is still in question, but it is always good when a player gets at least a little practice in ahead of game day.

The bad news for the Denver Broncos is that guard Quinn Meinerz suffered a minor setback in his rehab from his hamstring injury and was held out of practice. That will keep him on the sideline for at least this game and maybe even for next Thursday Night.

“Yeah, I think that any time you’re dealing with a hamstring, every single one is different,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “Especially with a lineman, that’s a little bit unique compared with [other players], just the amount of running that they do. So, he’s working through that, and we want to be sure that we get him back the right way.”

With a soft tissue injury like that, it is best to work them back slowly or it could nag them all year long or lead to a more serious injury.

Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Friday.

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Jonathon Cooper OLB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Quinn Meinerz G/C Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED DNP OUT Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Billy Turner OL Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT D.J. Jones DT Concussion DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Melvin Gordon III RB Neck LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP LIMITED FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Neck LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Dalton Risner G Ankle DNP LIMITED FULL QUESTIONABLE Caden Sterns S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Baron Browning OLB Knee LIMITED FULL FULL -- PJ Locke S Ankle LIMITED FULL FULL -- Aaron Patrick OLB Shoulder LIMITED FULL FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Wrist LIMITED FULL FULL

Raiders Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Foster Moreau TE Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Hunter Renfrow WR Concussion DNP DNP DNP OUT Nate Hobbs CB Concussion DNP LIMITED FULL -- Kolton Miller T Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Tre’von Moehrig S Hip LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Bilal Nichols DT Shoulder LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Denzel Perryman LB Ankle LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Rock Ya-Sin CB Knee LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Johnathan Hankins DT Groin -- LIMITED FULL -- Sam Webb CB Hamstring -- LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Neil Farrell DT Shoulder FULL FULL FULL -- Andre James C Concussion FULL FULL FULL