Broncos vs. Raiders practice participation report: Friday

A bit of good news, bad news with today’s injury updates for Denver’s upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The good news is that defensive lineman D.J. Jones is working back through the concussion protocol and was practicing in a limited fashion on Friday. His game status for Sunday is still in question, but it is always good when a player gets at least a little practice in ahead of game day.
The bad news for the Denver Broncos is that guard Quinn Meinerz suffered a minor setback in his rehab from his hamstring injury and was held out of practice. That will keep him on the sideline for at least this game and maybe even for next Thursday Night.
“Yeah, I think that any time you’re dealing with a hamstring, every single one is different,” Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “Especially with a lineman, that’s a little bit unique compared with [other players], just the amount of running that they do. So, he’s working through that, and we want to be sure that we get him back the right way.”
With a soft tissue injury like that, it is best to work them back slowly or it could nag them all year long or lead to a more serious injury.
Here is your full Broncos-Raiders practice participation report for Friday.
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|DNP
|OUT
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Neck
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|QUESTIONABLE
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|PJ Locke
|S
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Aaron Patrick
|OLB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
Raiders Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Tre’von Moehrig
|S
|Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Groin
|--
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Sam Webb
|CB
|Hamstring
|--
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Neil Farrell
|DT
|Shoulder
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Andre James
|C
|Concussion
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
