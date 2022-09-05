Report: Broncos sign wide receiver Vyncint Smith to their practice squad

According to multiple reports and his agent, the Denver Broncos have signed wide receiver Vyncint Smith to their 16-man practice squad.

Former #Jets and #Bucs WR Vyncint Smith is signing today with the #Broncos practice squad, per his agent @NFLAgentAdam. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 5, 2022

He is a 6’3”, 195-pound wide receiver who will be entering his fifth NFL season. He signed with the Houston Texans after the 2018 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent and ended up playing in 7 games for them and caught 5 balls for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. He was later placed on their practice squad before he was signed off the Texans practice squad by the New York Jets in 2019. He then spent the next three seasons with the Jets where he played in 22 games and caught 18 balls for 238 yards

This past year, Smith signed a reserve/futures contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was among their second wave of cuts back in August. He has remained unsigned and not on a practice squad until today when he signed with the Broncos and to their practice squad.

Smith is the 16th man added to their practice squad which is now full as they head into week one of the 2022 NFL regular season. Here is the Broncos' complete 16-man practice squad.