NFL Power Rankings: Week 1

The first power rankings of the season is almost always a crapshoot. You just don’t really know which teams will be decent and which won’t. Although, you’ll have a fairly good idea which teams will be great and which will be terrible. It’s the in between teams that are difficult to pin down.
I decided to run through a season predictor to just kind of determine where I think each team will be. So the rankings below is a literal order of seeding in the NFL after going through and predicting every game through all 17 weeks. I rearranged teams based on their record from there. We’ll just have to see how the schedule plays out.
Let me know what you think!
Week 1 NFL Power Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|Indianapolis Colts
|6
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|Denver Broncos
|8
|Baltimore Ravens
|9
|Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|Los Angeles Rams
|11
|Los Angeles Chargers
|12
|Arizona Cardinals
|13
|New Orleans Saints
|14
|San Francisco 49ers
|15
|Las Vegas Raiders
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|17
|Tennessee Titans
|18
|Miami Dolphins
|19
|New England Patriots
|20
|Minnesota Vikings
|21
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|22
|Washington Commanders
|23
|Chicago Bears
|24
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|25
|Carolina Panthers
|26
|New York Giants
|27
|Cleveland Browns
|28
|Seattle Seahawks
|29
|Atlanta Falcons
|30
|Detroit Lions
|31
|Houston Texans
|32
|New York Jets
