NFL Power Rankings: Week 1

The first power rankings of the season is almost always a crapshoot. You just don’t really know which teams will be decent and which won’t. Although, you’ll have a fairly good idea which teams will be great and which will be terrible. It’s the in between teams that are difficult to pin down.

I decided to run through a season predictor to just kind of determine where I think each team will be. So the rankings below is a literal order of seeding in the NFL after going through and predicting every game through all 17 weeks. I rearranged teams based on their record from there. We’ll just have to see how the schedule plays out.

Let me know what you think!