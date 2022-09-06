 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Power Rankings: Week 1

Here are your Week 1 NFL power rankings. Who are the top teams to start the 2022 regular season? Let’s find out!

By Tim Lynch
NFL: Buffalo Bills Training Camp

The first power rankings of the season is almost always a crapshoot. You just don’t really know which teams will be decent and which won’t. Although, you’ll have a fairly good idea which teams will be great and which will be terrible. It’s the in between teams that are difficult to pin down.

I decided to run through a season predictor to just kind of determine where I think each team will be. So the rankings below is a literal order of seeding in the NFL after going through and predicting every game through all 17 weeks. I rearranged teams based on their record from there. We’ll just have to see how the schedule plays out.

Let me know what you think!

Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

Rank Team
Rank Team
1 Buffalo Bills
2 Kansas City Chiefs
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 Green Bay Packers
5 Indianapolis Colts
6 Philadelphia Eagles
7 Denver Broncos
8 Baltimore Ravens
9 Cincinnati Bengals
10 Los Angeles Rams
11 Los Angeles Chargers
12 Arizona Cardinals
13 New Orleans Saints
14 San Francisco 49ers
15 Las Vegas Raiders
16 Dallas Cowboys
17 Tennessee Titans
18 Miami Dolphins
19 New England Patriots
20 Minnesota Vikings
21 Pittsburgh Steelers
22 Washington Commanders
23 Chicago Bears
24 Jacksonville Jaguars
25 Carolina Panthers
26 New York Giants
27 Cleveland Browns
28 Seattle Seahawks
29 Atlanta Falcons
30 Detroit Lions
31 Houston Texans
32 New York Jets

