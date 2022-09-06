The Denver Broncos will open up the 2022 regular season on the road in prime time as they take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Russell Wilson will make his debut against his former team, which will only add to the drama this season opener brings.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are nearly a full touchdown favorite over the Seahawks to open the season. Wilson’s homecoming to Seattle and the lack of a viable quarterback on the other side speaks volumes with this line.

Broncos vs. Seahawks betting odds

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)

Monday, September 12, 2022 at 6:15 P.M. Mile High time

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

ATS Betting Lines: Denver -6.5

Moneyline Odds: Denver -275 / Seattle +230

Over/Under: 43

Denver began preparing for their Week 1 matchup the day after the team trimmed its roster down to the initial 53. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett alluded to the plan he had for how the team would prepare that day.

“We try to mix it up because we still want to go ones-versus-ones, Hackett said last week. “We want to be sure that we’re getting good on good competitions, so that they are playing at a high level. So we’ll do that today. But we’ll mix some things in here and there and try to get in—it’s funny. As a coach you don’t want to look at it too long because you keep thinking of more and more things that you want to do. So you want to try to tighten it down. You don’t want the gameplan to get dull, so you don’t want to just throw it all at the guys right away. So it’s slowly throwing things in there, one by one.”

The team had some time off between last week and today, but that figures to change. The regular season practice schedule for the team begins now.

