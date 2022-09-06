Broncos Reacts Survey: Week 1

Good evening Broncos Country!

We’ll be running a fan-driven survey each week to gauge where sentiment is on the overall direction of the Denver Broncos this season and on a couple of other Broncos-related topics that may be of interest that week.

This survey will run for a few days and then I’ll likely write up a story around the results on Friday and have some cool graphics created for it. It’s not really news, but it’ll be a fun way to discuss the state of the franchise and the upcoming games in the comments area.

For Week 1, we’ve got two questions. The first has to do with overall confidence in the direction of the franchise and your win-loss prediction for the Broncos on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.

