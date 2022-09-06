A quick glimpse ahead of the Broncos’ matchup vs. the Seahawks

We are just under a week away from the Denver Broncos' first regular season matchup. How exciting!

Despite shelving a few players on short-term IR, the Broncos are heading into the game against the Seattle Seahawks relatively healthy. Both Randy Gregory and Jonas Griffith returned to practice Tuesday after nursing their respective injuries. Both are expected to be ready to play for week one.

On the first ever episode of Broncos Binge, both Dalton Coble and I took some time to answer some questions from fans, as well as preview the upcoming matchup against the Seahawks.

Most fans would have loved to have seen a matchup between both teams' former quarterbacks. Unfortunately, that is not the case, and we will see Russell Wilson vs. Geno Smith. Doesn’t exactly sound like a marquee matchup for a primetime game, but there will certainly be some drama involved with Wilson’s return to Seattle.

If you do a quick scan of both rosters, the Broncos look clearly better on paper. In fact, the Broncos are considered strong favorites to win. However, the team should really not overlook their opponents here. While there are very good chances that the Broncos will end up victorious, this could easily end up as a trap game. The Seahawks have some playmakers on their roster. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jamal Adams, and more. I don’t expect Geno Smith to light up our secondary, but any given Sunday (Monday) I guess?

I have a good feeling about the Broncos' first game, but you won’t see me chalking it up as an automatic win.

What are your thoughts about the upcoming Broncos vs. Seahawks game? Let us know in the comments section below.