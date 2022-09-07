Seattle will be a big test for the Denver Broncos next Monday

We’re kicking off the season in 6 short days. We’ve finally got a QB. The hype train hit long ago and Broncos Country is ecstatic about seeing their beloved team kick the snot out of the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night football.

Those of you who have read me here at MHR have known for years that I’m an eye-test guy. I don’t get googly over stats or hype talk that permeates the mainstream media. The best I can say about this week 1 game is that it is going to be quite revealing for Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson, and all the rest of the Denver Broncos.

Everyone says the right thing in the off-season and through training camp. Talk is cheap, though. It is time to suit up and play football.

Most of us want to laugh and mock the Seahawks for trading their franchise QB to us. Let me be the first to remind you that while Pete Carroll has had a rocky history with his coaching decisions while Wilson was with his team, he’s a damn good head coach and usually gets his defenses to overachieve.

If the Broncos head to Lumen field thinking they have won before they got off the plane, they are in for a long night.

I’m looking forward to all of it. How good is the run game? Does it set up the long ball well for Wilson? Will our defense have a pass rush? How good are our defensive backs? Seattle is going to test all of it and I’m excited to see how our team performs when the lights are on and the games count.

I don’t know who is going to beat whom. I don’t know how good this Denver offense is going to be. I don’t know how good of a coach Hackett is. I do know that Seatle will be ready to win a football game regardless of how hapless their quarterback situation may seem on paper.

Let’s hope our Broncos are ready as well. May the best team win.

Broncos News

Injury Report: ILB Jonas Griffith returns to practice for Broncos

Plus, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said OL Billy Turner could play the entire game in Week 1.

Denver Broncos announce 2022 season captains

Quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, safety Justin Simmons and kicker Brandon McManus were voted as captains by their teammates.

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 1: Where the Broncos stand ahead of matchup against Seahawks

"This is an offense where balance makes sense," wrote NFL.com's Dan Hanzus, who placed the Broncos at No. 8 in his ranking.

Tyler Lockett on Russell Wilson’s return: ‘I think that Seattle should cheer him on for everything that he’s done’

Seahawks wide receiver ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ told reporters Tuesday he’ll certainly take the time to give former Seattle QB Russell Wilson a hug and wish him good luck in Monday night’s game, and in the rest of his NFL career. He hopes the fans will do the same

Other NFL News

Bears release conceptual illustrations for proposed enclosed suburban stadium

The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Ill.

DVOA by Route: How Bills Built NFL's Best Defense | Football Outsiders

The Bills dominated opposing quarterbacks by erasing the deep ball, shoveling everything into the middle, and letting opponents complete all the wide receiver screens they wanted.

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on facing Chargers' Joey Bosa-Khalil Mack tandem: 'There's no shortcuts around this one'

In his debut as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels has the unenviable task of being the first to game plan against the Chargers' new daunting duo of ﻿Joey Bosa﻿ and ﻿Khalil Mack﻿ .

Mike Tomlin confirms Mitch Trubisky as Pittsburgh Steelers' starting QB, rookie Kenny Pickett as backup

Mitch Trubisky will start the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday.

Britt Reid, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant and son of Andy, to enter plea in 2021 car crash that seriously injured young girl

Britt Reid, son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury, Jackson County (Missouri) Circuit Court records show. He faces up to seven years in prison.

Tom Brady Opens Up About ‘Ebbs And Flows’ of Life During Preseason Podcast - Sports Illustrated

The 45-year-old quarterback took an 11-day absence from training camp in August, much to the surprise of those around the league.

John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson Remains ‘Focused’ Despite Contract Talks - Sports Illustrated

With the regular season just days away, Baltimore has yet to agree on an extension with its star quarterback.