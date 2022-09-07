Emmanuel Sanders announces retirement from NFL

For 12 seasons, Emmanuel Sanders has contributed and been successful in the NFL. He told James Palmer of NFL Network during the playoffs last year that if the Buffalo Bills lost that game he would hang ‘em up.

He played for five teams during that 12-year career piling up 704 receptions for 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns. While those may not quite be Hall of Fame type numbers, they are damn good. However, it was five and a half season stint with the Denver Broncos that seemed to bring him the most joy in the NFL as he will be retiring as a Bronco.

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100 percent as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me.”@ESanders_10 announces his retirement as a Bronco: pic.twitter.com/q1QTmy673s — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 7, 2022

His two seasons with Peyton Manning culminated in a Super Bowl ring. He would continue to produce in Denver long after Peyton was gone piling up 404 receptions for 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was at his best when running with the orange and blue.

Sanders and Demaryius Thomas were quite the dynamic duo here. Every Broncos fan enjoyed the effort and success they had together. It’s awesome to see Emmanuel Sanders retiring as a Bronco today.