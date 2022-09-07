It’s Seahawks week, in Broncos Country! Let’s ride!

The week off between the end of the preseason and the beginning has been excruciating.

Can you believe that real football is almost here? With the season kicking off on Thursday, Broncos Country will have to wait the longest to see their football team take the field.

Who will these Denver Broncos be? Pundits and prognosticators have put the Broncos all over the place. Which prediction should you believe? The one with the Broncos finishing outside the playoffs or the one with Denver winning the Super Bowl?

With game time fast approaching, what rituals are you looking forward to in order to get ready for the game. Jersey selection will be key.

Who will win on Monday night? Mike and Jess make their official predictions to kick off the Russell Wilson era in Denver. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

It’s the Something Something Broncos Podcast! It’s time for Broncos football!

Let’s Ride!