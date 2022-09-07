Week 1: Broncos at Seahawks - Everything we know

The Denver Broncos will open up the season on the road on Monday Night Football against Russell Wilson’s former team, the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything we know.

The Denver Broncos will have a lot of drama to open the season. They begin on the road, in prime time on Monday Night Football, facing Russell Wilson’s former team in the Seattle Seahawks. The place will likely be rowdy and emotions for many of the players running high.

It should be a fun game either way.

What’s more, it will be Broncos’ Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett’s first ever game as an NFL head coach. He’ll be calling plays on offense too and it sounds like that is where his focus will be despite the potential for first-game jitters.

“No, this isn’t my first game,” Hackett said on Wednesday when asked if he was nervous. “You are still calling the plays and still going through the same process you go through throughout the week. There are just a couple other people you have to talk to without the week. But in the end, it’s a football game. In the end, it’s about your preparation. Once you prepare the whole week and you feel great about it, then you’re on autopilot and ready to make adjustments if you need to.”

He can say that all day, but I am sure he’ll have that “oh crap” moment before the game that he’s about to officially beginning his head coaching win-loss record.

Kickoff is set for 6:20 p.m. Mile High time on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The Broncos are 6.5-point favorites according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook. You can watch the live stream of the game through FuboTV or on NBC.