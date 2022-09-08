Thursday Night Football Week 1: Bills at Rams - Live Updates

Welcome to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season!

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be hosting this season’s Super Bowl favorites in the Buffalo Bills. Von Miller won a Super Bowl ring just eight months ago and will be on the field in this game too, but with a new uniform. If it can’t be Denver, I’m okay with him snagging a third title, because why not.

Josh Allen looks like he could be the best quarterback in the NFL this year while surrounded by the NFL’s best overall roster. This team is going to be scary good and in a weaker division. If they are as good as advertised, they should easily coast to that #1 seed in the AFC. However, teams have not fared well in season opener’s against the defending Super Bowl champions. Those teams are 10-45-1 against the defending champs on opening weekend.

Kickoff is set for Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 6:20 p.m. Mile High time at SoFI Stadium in Inglewood, California and will air on NBC. If you are looking for an online stream elsewhere, fuboTV will be streaming this game.

My Prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, we will get to do a lot of picks this year. Straight-up, against the spread, and over/under picks. Here’s where I landed in this game. I just couldn’t go against history here even though I think the Bills are the better team in 2022.