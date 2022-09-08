Nathaniel Hackett reveals team captains

Denver Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett revealed all five of the player-voted team captains earlier this week, which are as follows:

QB Russell Wilson

WR Courtland Sutton

K Brandon McManus

OLB Bradley Chubb

S Justin Simmons

Hackett also shared that the final team captains were not the only ones considered, and that several people were in a good position to be considered.

“I think the best testament was how many guys that had votes,” he explained, “It wasn’t just those five, it was numerous guys on the offensive line. We had a bunch of guys, and I think it’s just great to see there is so many people that believe in their teammates.”

The coach also discussed the importance of having your quarterback as a team leader, and of having him for the other athletes to depend on.

“I think you always want the quarterback to be one of those guys that you’re looking to. They are the ones that really roll with the whole offense and how the team plays,” he told the press, “I’m very glad he was voted the captain. In the end, it’s about who the players believe in.”

The organization doesn’t currently have a leadership counsel, Hackett said, but are going to focus on meeting with the captains. As far as how often, it’s going to be whenever needed.

“[We’ll meet] whenever I think is necessary. Like today, we’ll meet a little bit just because it’s just been announced. I don’t want just the captains, I want it to be the whole team,” he said, “If they have something, I want them to feel like they can come to me, along with the captains to be able to get what we need to get done for us and what is right for us.”

Broncos News

Emmanuel Sanders sees championship-caliber leadership in Courtland Sutton

“Every single play he’s going 100 percent, every single rep,” Sanders said.

100 of our favorite photos from Emmanuel Sanders' career with the Broncos

Relive Emmanuel Sanders' Broncos career with 100 of our favorite images from his more than five seasons in Denver.

Here’s how close Emmanuel Sanders came to never being a Bronco

The Kansas City Chiefs had Sanders in their building, ready to sign him in 2014. But then the Broncos called. And Sanders knew the only QB he wanted firing him passes was Peyton Manning.

Inside the Russell Wilson-Seattle Seahawks drama that led to the Denver Broncos trade

Wilson's personal aspirations conflicted with a Seahawks organization that had different goals and was skeptical about its QB's long-term future.

Five bold predictions: Russell Wilson dominates with Broncos; Eagles shock the NFC

Here are a handful of bold predictions heading into the 2022 season

Broncos: New Seahawks Harris and Fant ready for reunion with Broncos

Of course there is plenty of attention building surrounding the reunion happening in Seattle next Monday night. Yep, new Seattle defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant are about to face their old team when the Denver Broncos come visiting to open the season.

Denver Broncos 5 bold predictions in Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Will the Denver Broncos sack Geno Smith five or more times? Will Russell Wilson throw for 400 yards? Here are five bold predictions for Week 1.