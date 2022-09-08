Welcome to Opening Weekend for the NFL!

The NFL regular season begins today and Week 1 will end with the Denver Broncos playing on Monday Night Football. That means us Broncos fans get to sit back, relax, and enjoy football tonight and all day Sunday. It doesn’t get much better than that to start the season.

Last year, it was just three of us competing. Jess Place decided to bow out this season due to scheduling concerns (mmhmm...), but I had to insist Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann come defend her title after fending me off week after week after week for years last season to take the best record. Adam Malnati and Ian St. Clair also decided they’d like to get in on this friendly rivalry, so may the best person win!

Here are all of our NFL picks for Week 1. You can check out the odds for this week’s games courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

While we are competing through official SB Nation channels, I still want to go up against members of the community. We started this up midstream last season based on a recommendation in the comments section. I absolutely loved the idea, but I will say only a couple people stuck through all the way. Hopefully we get a lot more season-long competitors, but we’ll still highlight the weekly winners.

Here is how to join the Mile High Report pick’em group.

Join link: https://football.fantasysports.yahoo.com/pickem/register/joingroup

Group ID#: 44010

Password: LetsRide

Let’s see who is the top Bronco in Pick’em. Good luck!