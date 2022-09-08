 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Seahawks practice participation report: Thursday

The Denver Broncos are looking pretty healthy to start the season. The big news is that ILB Jonas Griffith looks like he’ll be ready to go against the Seattle Seahawks.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
DENVER BRONCOS VS DALLAS COWBOYS, NFL Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

We have our first official practice report of the 2022 regular season.

Normally we’d get our first injury update ahead of a game on a Wednesday, but with that prime time game on Monday Night Football we’re getting our first today. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett provided a quick update on the injury status earlier today.

“They are both doing well,” Coach Hackett said of Billy Turner and Jonas Griffith. “Just for the injury, all that aspect—we have got Jonas [Griffith], he will be full. Then Randy [Gregory], Billy [Turner] and KJ [Hamler] will all be limited.”

For a guy like Jonas Griffith, he has made an incredible come back from a dislocated elbow just a month ago. He was a full participant at practice today and he sure sounds like he is ready to roll come Monday.

“I think they gave me a time table of about four to six weeks, and I just told them — I was like, ‘I’m playing Week 1 no matter what,’” Griffith said via the team website. “… That was my goal and, you know, I’m just happy to be able to accomplish it.”

Overall, the Broncos are looking quite healthy heading into this matchup. Maybe that is a benefit of resting your starters all through the preseason.

For the Seattle Seahawks, they have a bigger list of limited participants and a total of four DNP’s. It is Week 1, so we’ll have to wait and see how their players progress on these daily injury reports ahead of Monday.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Randy Gregory OLB Shoulder/Knee LIMITED
KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED
Josey Jewell ILB Calf LIMITED
Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED
Jonas Griffith ILB Elbow FULL

Seahawks injury report

Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Kenneth Walker III RB Hernia DNP
Tyler Ott LS Shoulder DNP
Artie Burns CB Groin DNP
Alton Robinson LB Knee DNP
Jake Curhan T Elbow LIMITED
Damien Lewis G Knee/Ankle LIMITED
Sidney Jones IV CB Concussion LIMITED
Boye Mafe LB Shoulder LIMITED
Ryan Neal S Ankle LIMITED
Gabe Jackson G Knee FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

In This Stream

Week 1: Broncos at Seahawks - Everything we know

View all 12 stories

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...