Broncos vs. Seahawks practice participation report: Thursday

We have our first official practice report of the 2022 regular season.
Normally we’d get our first injury update ahead of a game on a Wednesday, but with that prime time game on Monday Night Football we’re getting our first today. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett provided a quick update on the injury status earlier today.
“They are both doing well,” Coach Hackett said of Billy Turner and Jonas Griffith. “Just for the injury, all that aspect—we have got Jonas [Griffith], he will be full. Then Randy [Gregory], Billy [Turner] and KJ [Hamler] will all be limited.”
For a guy like Jonas Griffith, he has made an incredible come back from a dislocated elbow just a month ago. He was a full participant at practice today and he sure sounds like he is ready to roll come Monday.
“I think they gave me a time table of about four to six weeks, and I just told them — I was like, ‘I’m playing Week 1 no matter what,’” Griffith said via the team website. “… That was my goal and, you know, I’m just happy to be able to accomplish it.”
Overall, the Broncos are looking quite healthy heading into this matchup. Maybe that is a benefit of resting your starters all through the preseason.
For the Seattle Seahawks, they have a bigger list of limited participants and a total of four DNP’s. It is Week 1, so we’ll have to wait and see how their players progress on these daily injury reports ahead of Monday.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Shoulder/Knee
|LIMITED
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Knee/Hip
|LIMITED
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Calf
|LIMITED
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|Jonas Griffith
|ILB
|Elbow
|FULL
Seahawks injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Hernia
|DNP
|Tyler Ott
|LS
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|Alton Robinson
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Jake Curhan
|T
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|Damien Lewis
|G
|Knee/Ankle
|LIMITED
|Sidney Jones IV
|CB
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|Ryan Neal
|S
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|Gabe Jackson
|G
|Knee
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
