Broncos vs. Seahawks practice participation report: Thursday

We have our first official practice report of the 2022 regular season.

Normally we’d get our first injury update ahead of a game on a Wednesday, but with that prime time game on Monday Night Football we’re getting our first today. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett provided a quick update on the injury status earlier today.

“They are both doing well,” Coach Hackett said of Billy Turner and Jonas Griffith. “Just for the injury, all that aspect—we have got Jonas [Griffith], he will be full. Then Randy [Gregory], Billy [Turner] and KJ [Hamler] will all be limited.”

For a guy like Jonas Griffith, he has made an incredible come back from a dislocated elbow just a month ago. He was a full participant at practice today and he sure sounds like he is ready to roll come Monday.

“I think they gave me a time table of about four to six weeks, and I just told them — I was like, ‘I’m playing Week 1 no matter what,’” Griffith said via the team website. “… That was my goal and, you know, I’m just happy to be able to accomplish it.”

Overall, the Broncos are looking quite healthy heading into this matchup. Maybe that is a benefit of resting your starters all through the preseason.

For the Seattle Seahawks, they have a bigger list of limited participants and a total of four DNP’s. It is Week 1, so we’ll have to wait and see how their players progress on these daily injury reports ahead of Monday.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Randy Gregory OLB Shoulder/Knee LIMITED KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED Josey Jewell ILB Calf LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED Jonas Griffith ILB Elbow FULL

Seahawks injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Kenneth Walker III RB Hernia DNP Tyler Ott LS Shoulder DNP Artie Burns CB Groin DNP Alton Robinson LB Knee DNP Jake Curhan T Elbow LIMITED Damien Lewis G Knee/Ankle LIMITED Sidney Jones IV CB Concussion LIMITED Boye Mafe LB Shoulder LIMITED Ryan Neal S Ankle LIMITED Gabe Jackson G Knee FULL