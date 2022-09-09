 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos release their official week one depth chart

Here is the Broncos depth chart as they head into week one of the regular season.

By Scotty Payne
We are just a handful of days away from the Denver Broncos kicking off their 2022 NFL season by heading to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. We all know about the drama surrounding this game and how there is likely bad blood on both sides of the sideline. It’s going to be a big game for both teams, and potentially even the ‘Super Bowl’ of the Seahawks' season, and hopefully the Broncos come out on top.

However, before we get into all of that, let us take a look at the Broncos roster that will be taking on the Seahawks. The team has released their official week one depth chart ahead of their opener, so let us take a deep dive into that and discuss the decisions that have been made.

Denver Broncos Offense

WR 10 Jerry Jeudy 15 Jalen Virgil
LT 72 Garett Bolles 76 Calvin Anderson
LG 66 Dalton Risner 61 Graham Glasgow
C 79 Lloyd Cushenberry III 61 Graham Glasgow 60 Luke Wattenberg
RG 77 Quinn Meinerz 60 Luke Wattenberg
RT 57 Billy Turner 73 Cam Fleming
TE 85 Albert Okwuegbunam 83 Andrew Beck 87 Eric Tomlinson 82 Eric Saubert
WR 1 KJ Hamler 12 Montrell Washington
WR 14 Courtland Sutton 16 Tyrie Cleveland
RB 33 Javonte Williams 25 Melvin Gordon III 26 Mike Boone
QB 3 Russell Wilson 4 Brett Rypien

Notes

  • If K.J. Hamler is on a pitch count for snaps in week one, it appears that rookie Montrell Washington will be the one to spell him on offense. The rookie was the star of the preseason and training camp so I think we will see them utilize him in certain packages on offense.
  • TE/FB Andrew Beck is listed as the Broncos' number two tight end. So, when he is not lined up in the backfield as a fullback, he figures to be the guy in two tight-end sets. With that said, I think we will see a solid rotation at the tight-end position
  • Billy Turner is listed as the starting right tackle with veteran Cam Fleming as his backup. So, If Turner can’t go week one or is limited, Fleming looks to be the next man up.
  • Veteran Graham Glasgow is listed as the main backup at left guard and center while rookie Luke Wattenberg is the backup right guard and third-string center

Denver Broncos Defense

DE 93 Dre'Mont Jones 91 Matt Henningsen
NT 97 D.J. Jones 98 Mike Purcell 91 Matt Henningsen
DE 99 DeShawn Williams 96 Eyioma Uwazurike
SLB 55 Bradley Chubb 56 Baron Browning 53 Jonathon Cooper
WLB 5 Randy Gregory 42 Nik Bonitto 94 Aaron Patrick
ILB 47 Josey Jewell 40 Justin Strnad
ILB 50 Jonas Griffith 49 Alex Singleton
LCB 2 Pat Surtain II 27 Damarri Mathis
RCB 23 Ronald Darby 21 K'Waun Williams 20 Darius Phillips
SS 22 Kareem Jackson 30 Caden Sterns 32 Delarrin Turner-Yell
FS 31 Justin Simmons 37 P.J. Locke

Notes

  • Rookie edge rusher Nik Bonitto is ahead of Jonathon Cooper and Aaron Patrick on the depth chart
  • Recently signed cornerback Darius Phillips is listed as the Broncos' fifth cornerback on the depth chart behind rookie Damarri Mathis
  • Rookie defensive lineman Matt Henningsen is listed as the third-string nose tackle behind D.J. Jones and veteran Mike Purcell

Denver Broncos Special Teams

PK 8 Brandon McManus
KO 8 Brandon McManus
P 17 Corliss Waitman
H 17 Corliss Waitman
LS 46 Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR 12 Montrell Washington 26 Mike Boone 15 Jalen Virgil
PR 12 Montrell Washington 1 KJ Hamler

Notes

  • Rookie Montrell Washington is your starting kick and punt returner entering the season
  • Running back Mike Boone is the backup kick returner with rookie receiver Jalen Virgil as the third-string kick returner
  • Speedy receiver K.J. Hamler is the backup punt returner behind rookie Montrell Washington

