Broncos release their official week one depth chart

We are just a handful of days away from the Denver Broncos kicking off their 2022 NFL season by heading to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football. We all know about the drama surrounding this game and how there is likely bad blood on both sides of the sideline. It’s going to be a big game for both teams, and potentially even the ‘Super Bowl’ of the Seahawks' season, and hopefully the Broncos come out on top.
However, before we get into all of that, let us take a look at the Broncos roster that will be taking on the Seahawks. The team has released their official week one depth chart ahead of their opener, so let us take a deep dive into that and discuss the decisions that have been made.
Denver Broncos Offense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|WR
|10 Jerry Jeudy
|15 Jalen Virgil
|
|
|LT
|72 Garett Bolles
|76 Calvin Anderson
|
|
|LG
|66 Dalton Risner
|61 Graham Glasgow
|
|
|C
|79 Lloyd Cushenberry III
|61 Graham Glasgow
|60 Luke Wattenberg
|
|RG
|77 Quinn Meinerz
|60 Luke Wattenberg
|
|
|RT
|57 Billy Turner
|73 Cam Fleming
|
|
|TE
|85 Albert Okwuegbunam
|83 Andrew Beck
|87 Eric Tomlinson
|82 Eric Saubert
|WR
|1 KJ Hamler
|12 Montrell Washington
|
|
|WR
|14 Courtland Sutton
|16 Tyrie Cleveland
|
|
|RB
|33 Javonte Williams
|25 Melvin Gordon III
|26 Mike Boone
|
|QB
|3 Russell Wilson
|4 Brett Rypien
|
|
Notes
- If K.J. Hamler is on a pitch count for snaps in week one, it appears that rookie Montrell Washington will be the one to spell him on offense. The rookie was the star of the preseason and training camp so I think we will see them utilize him in certain packages on offense.
- TE/FB Andrew Beck is listed as the Broncos' number two tight end. So, when he is not lined up in the backfield as a fullback, he figures to be the guy in two tight-end sets. With that said, I think we will see a solid rotation at the tight-end position
- Billy Turner is listed as the starting right tackle with veteran Cam Fleming as his backup. So, If Turner can’t go week one or is limited, Fleming looks to be the next man up.
- Veteran Graham Glasgow is listed as the main backup at left guard and center while rookie Luke Wattenberg is the backup right guard and third-string center
Denver Broncos Defense
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Player
|DE
|93 Dre'Mont Jones
|91 Matt Henningsen
|
|
|NT
|97 D.J. Jones
|98 Mike Purcell
|91 Matt Henningsen
|
|DE
|99 DeShawn Williams
|96 Eyioma Uwazurike
|
|
|SLB
|55 Bradley Chubb
|56 Baron Browning
|53 Jonathon Cooper
|
|WLB
|5 Randy Gregory
|42 Nik Bonitto
|94 Aaron Patrick
|
|ILB
|47 Josey Jewell
|40 Justin Strnad
|
|
|ILB
|50 Jonas Griffith
|49 Alex Singleton
|
|
|LCB
|2 Pat Surtain II
|27 Damarri Mathis
|
|
|RCB
|23 Ronald Darby
|21 K'Waun Williams
|20 Darius Phillips
|
|SS
|22 Kareem Jackson
|30 Caden Sterns
|32 Delarrin Turner-Yell
|
|FS
|31 Justin Simmons
|37 P.J. Locke
|
|
Notes
- Rookie edge rusher Nik Bonitto is ahead of Jonathon Cooper and Aaron Patrick on the depth chart
- Recently signed cornerback Darius Phillips is listed as the Broncos' fifth cornerback on the depth chart behind rookie Damarri Mathis
- Rookie defensive lineman Matt Henningsen is listed as the third-string nose tackle behind D.J. Jones and veteran Mike Purcell
Denver Broncos Special Teams
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|Position
|Player
|Player
|Player
|PK
|8 Brandon McManus
|
|
|KO
|8 Brandon McManus
|
|
|P
|17 Corliss Waitman
|
|
|H
|17 Corliss Waitman
|
|
|LS
|46 Jacob Bobenmoyer
|
|
|KR
|12 Montrell Washington
|26 Mike Boone
|15 Jalen Virgil
|PR
|12 Montrell Washington
|1 KJ Hamler
|
Notes
- Rookie Montrell Washington is your starting kick and punt returner entering the season
- Running back Mike Boone is the backup kick returner with rookie receiver Jalen Virgil as the third-string kick returner
- Speedy receiver K.J. Hamler is the backup punt returner behind rookie Montrell Washington
