Broncos vs. Seahawks practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos are still looking pretty good heading into Week 1, but they do have one injury concern to monitor heading into the weekend. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell was limited on Thursday, but today was downgraded to a non-participant in practice. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett noted Jewell is now day-to-day with a calf injury.

If he ends up being a no-go for opening night, then all eyes will be on Jonas Griffith as he continues his amazing comeback from a dislocated elbow in the first preseason game. You’d have to think he’d be on a pitch count, though, so we may see a lot of Alex Singleton as well.

As for the Seattle Seahawks, their injury report has really come down to just five players. Four of them are non-participants and the other remains limited.

Broncos injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status Josey Jewell ILB Calf LIMITED DNP Randy Gregory OLB Shoulder/Knee LIMITED LIMITED KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED LIMITED Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED Jonas Griffith ILB Elbow FULL FULL

Seahawks injury report Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday* Saturday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday* Saturday Game Status Kenneth Walker III RB Hernia DNP DNP Tyler Ott LS Shoulder DNP DNP Artie Burns CB Groin DNP DNP Alton Robinson LB Knee DNP DNP Damien Lewis G Knee/Ankle LIMITED LIMITED Jake Curhan T Elbow LIMITED FULL Sidney Jones IV CB Concussion LIMITED FULL Boye Mafe LB Shoulder LIMITED FULL Ryan Neal S Ankle LIMITED FULL Gabe Jackson G Knee FULL FULL