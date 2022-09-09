 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Seahawks practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos had a little setback on ILB Josey Jewell’s status as he was moved from limited participant to non-participant on Friday.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are still looking pretty good heading into Week 1, but they do have one injury concern to monitor heading into the weekend. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell was limited on Thursday, but today was downgraded to a non-participant in practice. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett noted Jewell is now day-to-day with a calf injury.

If he ends up being a no-go for opening night, then all eyes will be on Jonas Griffith as he continues his amazing comeback from a dislocated elbow in the first preseason game. You’d have to think he’d be on a pitch count, though, so we may see a lot of Alex Singleton as well.

As for the Seattle Seahawks, their injury report has really come down to just five players. Four of them are non-participants and the other remains limited.

Broncos injury report

Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Josey Jewell ILB Calf LIMITED DNP
Randy Gregory OLB Shoulder/Knee LIMITED LIMITED
KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LIMITED LIMITED
Billy Turner OL Knee LIMITED LIMITED
Jonas Griffith ILB Elbow FULL FULL

Seahawks injury report

Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday* Saturday Game Status
Player Pos. Injury Thursday Friday* Saturday Game Status
Kenneth Walker III RB Hernia DNP DNP
Tyler Ott LS Shoulder DNP DNP
Artie Burns CB Groin DNP DNP
Alton Robinson LB Knee DNP DNP
Damien Lewis G Knee/Ankle LIMITED LIMITED
Jake Curhan T Elbow LIMITED FULL
Sidney Jones IV CB Concussion LIMITED FULL
Boye Mafe LB Shoulder LIMITED FULL
Ryan Neal S Ankle LIMITED FULL
Gabe Jackson G Knee FULL FULL

BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR­- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.

STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...