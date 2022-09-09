Broncos vs. Seahawks practice participation report: Friday

The Denver Broncos are still looking pretty good heading into Week 1, but they do have one injury concern to monitor heading into the weekend. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell was limited on Thursday, but today was downgraded to a non-participant in practice. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett noted Jewell is now day-to-day with a calf injury.
If he ends up being a no-go for opening night, then all eyes will be on Jonas Griffith as he continues his amazing comeback from a dislocated elbow in the first preseason game. You’d have to think he’d be on a pitch count, though, so we may see a lot of Alex Singleton as well.
As for the Seattle Seahawks, their injury report has really come down to just five players. Four of them are non-participants and the other remains limited.
Broncos injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Josey Jewell
|ILB
|Calf
|LIMITED
|DNP
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Shoulder/Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|KJ Hamler
|WR
|Knee/Hip
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Jonas Griffith
|ILB
|Elbow
|FULL
|FULL
Seahawks injury report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday*
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday*
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Hernia
|DNP
|DNP
|Tyler Ott
|LS
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|Artie Burns
|CB
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|Alton Robinson
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|Damien Lewis
|G
|Knee/Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|Jake Curhan
|T
|Elbow
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Sidney Jones IV
|CB
|Concussion
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Boye Mafe
|LB
|Shoulder
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Ryan Neal
|S
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|FULL
|Gabe Jackson
|G
|Knee
|FULL
|FULL
BOLD - Indicates change in status; NIR- Indicates not injury related; *- Team did not practice / report is an estimation.
STATUS DEFINITIONS: Did not participate (DNP); Limited: means less than 100 percent of a player’s normal repetitions; Full—100 percent of player’s normal repetitions; Out: will not play; Doubtful: Unlikely to play; Questionable: Uncertain to play.
