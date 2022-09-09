Broncos must get off to a fast start to regular season

On this week’s episode of Dublin to Denver, Michael McQuiad, Colum Cronin, and Stewart Roche discuss the Denver Broncos Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Being in Ireland, they will be up quite early on Tuesday to catch the game. It’s always fun to get their perspective on these games.

Roche brought up an excellent point about the AFC West and how important it is for the Broncos to stack wins early. This team has talent, but do they know how to close out games yet? That is a big question that will need to be answered and that starts right out of the gate on Monday night against the Seahawks.

