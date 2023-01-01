Broncos vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos have little left to play for except pride and the potential for a contract in 2023 if they going to be a free agent. There is also the need to put out good tape for the incoming new head coach - whoever that may be. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are fighting for homefield advantage in the AFC and beating Denver at home would be an important step towards that.

A tale of two franchises. One is used to winning and competing for championships, the other talks about winning and competing for championships. It’s a tough spot to be in for a Broncos fan, but there is always next year.

Here’s how to watch.

TV Schedule

Who: Denver Broncos (4-11) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)

When: Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time

Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

TV Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), and AJ Ross (sideline)

Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network

Broncos Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Calvin Anderson T Ankle DNP DNP DNP OUT Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP DNP DNP OUT Baron Browning OLB Back DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Kendall Hinton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Jerry Jeudy WR Ankle LIMITED LIMITED LIMITED QUESTIONABLE D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP DNP LIMITED QUESTIONABLE Damarri Mathis CB Knee -- -- LIMITED -- Kareem Jackson S NIR – resting player DNP FULL FULL -- Quinn Meinerz G/C Ribs LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Latavius Murray RB NIR – resting player DNP FULL FULL -- Mike Purcell DL Elbow DNP LIMITED FULL -- Dalton Risner G Foot LIMITED FULL FULL -- Courtland Sutton WR Hamstring LIMITED LIMITED FULL -- Billy Turner OL NIR – personal DNP FULL FULL -- K’Waun Williams CB Knee DNP LIMITED FULL -- DeShawn Williams DT NIR – personal DNP FULL FULL

Chiefs Injury Report Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Player Pos. Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Michael Burton FB Groin FULL FULL FULL -- Noah Gray TE Shoulder/Knee FULL FULL FULL -- Derrick Nnadi DT Achilles FULL FULL FULL -- Prince Tega Wanogho T Illness -- DNP FULL -- Andrew Wylie T Hip FULL FULL FULL

Broncos-Chiefs Betting Odds

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened huge 13.5-point underdogs on the road to the Chiefs. Somehow, that line has actually shifted the Broncos way and stands at 12.5-points now with an over/under at 45.

Fan Sentiment

The Broncos moving on from Nathaniel Hackett last week was exactly the right move for the team to make to bring fans back into the fold for the final two games. The only way to convince us they were going to move back in the right direction was to end the tumultuous Hackett era.

