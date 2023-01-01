Broncos vs. Chiefs: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Denver Broncos have little left to play for except pride and the potential for a contract in 2023 if they going to be a free agent. There is also the need to put out good tape for the incoming new head coach - whoever that may be. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs are fighting for homefield advantage in the AFC and beating Denver at home would be an important step towards that.
A tale of two franchises. One is used to winning and competing for championships, the other talks about winning and competing for championships. It’s a tough spot to be in for a Broncos fan, but there is always next year.
Here’s how to watch.
TV Schedule
Who: Denver Broncos (4-11) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (12-3)
When: Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Mile High time
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
TV Channel: CBS
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), and AJ Ross (sideline)
Local Radio: KOA - 850 AM & 94.1 FM with Dave Logan (play-by-play), Rick Lewis (analyst), and Susie Wargin (sideline) | Broncos Radio Network
Broncos Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Calvin Anderson
|T
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Kendall Hinton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Ankle
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LIMITED
|QUESTIONABLE
|Damarri Mathis
|CB
|Knee
|--
|--
|LIMITED
|--
|Kareem Jackson
|S
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Ribs
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|NIR – resting player
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Elbow
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Foot
|LIMITED
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|Hamstring
|LIMITED
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|Billy Turner
|OL
|NIR – personal
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|K’Waun Williams
|CB
|Knee
|DNP
|LIMITED
|FULL
|--
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|NIR – personal
|DNP
|FULL
|FULL
Chiefs Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Michael Burton
|FB
|Groin
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Shoulder/Knee
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Derrick Nnadi
|DT
|Achilles
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
|--
|Prince Tega Wanogho
|T
|Illness
|--
|DNP
|FULL
|--
|Andrew Wylie
|T
|Hip
|FULL
|FULL
|FULL
Broncos-Chiefs Betting Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos opened huge 13.5-point underdogs on the road to the Chiefs. Somehow, that line has actually shifted the Broncos way and stands at 12.5-points now with an over/under at 45.
Fan Sentiment
The Broncos moving on from Nathaniel Hackett last week was exactly the right move for the team to make to bring fans back into the fold for the final two games. The only way to convince us they were going to move back in the right direction was to end the tumultuous Hackett era.
Broncos Schedule 2022
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (MT)
|TV
|Score
|Record
|1
|9/12/2022
|at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN / ABC
|16-17
|0-1
|2
|9/18/2022
|vs Houston Texans
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|16-9
|1-1
|3
|9/25/2022
|vs San Francisco 49ers (SNF)
|6:20 PM
|NBC / Peacock
|11-10
|2-1
|4
|10/2/2022
|at Las Vegas Raiders
|2:25 PM
|CBS
|23-32
|2-2
|5
|10/6/2022
|vs Indianapolis Colts (TNF)
|6:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
|9-12
|2-3
|6
|10/17/2022
|at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)
|6:15 PM
|ESPN
|16-19
|2-4
|7
|10/23/2022
|vs New York Jets
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|9-16
|2-5
|8
|10/30/2022
|at Jacksonville Jaguars (London, UK)
|7:30 AM
|ESPN+
|21-17
|3-5
|9
|11/6/2022
|BYE WEEK
|10
|11/13/2022
|at Tennessee Titans
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|10-17
|3-6
|11
|11/20/2022
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|16-22
|3-7
|12
|11/27/2022
|at Carolina Panthers
|11:00 AM
|FOX
|10-23
|3-8
|13
|12/4/2022
|at Baltimore Ravens
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|9-10
|3-9
|14
|12/11/2022
|vs Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)
|2:05 PM
|CBS
|28-34
|3-10
|15
|12/18/2022
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|2:05 PM
|FOX
|24-15
|4-10
|16
|12/25/2022
|at Los Angeles Rams (Christmas Day)
|2:30 PM
|CBS / Paramount+
|14-51
|4-11
|17
|1/1/2023
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|11:00 AM
|CBS
|18
|1/8/2023
|vs Los Angeles Chargers
|TBD
|TBD
