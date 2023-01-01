Time for talk from the Broncos is over

Happy New Year, Broncos Country!

The time for talk from the Denver Broncos is over.

From the players and front office staff to the new owners.

The Broncos are a losing franchise, so save the empty promises for a fanbase that will buy them. It’s great that Greg Penner apologized to the fan base, but prove it. Don’t raise ticket prices for your garbage product.

And it’s great that you’ll “get this fixed” and no doubt want to. Prove it. Get the big-name head coach to the Broncos, change the culture of this losing franchise and actually start winning games again. But a product on the field that doesn’t embarrass former members of the organization.

Of course, that big-name coach isn’t a guarantee to anything, but it’s at least a step in the right direction. But until this organization wins games again, color some in Broncos Country as skeptical regardless of who is hired as head coach.

Whatever it takes from Penner and the new ownership group must be on the table. Use the Walmart money to the advantage of the Broncos. Money can’t buy everything, but you put enough of it in front of a prospective head coach and you get in the door.

The time for talk is over. It’s time for the Broncos to actually deliver.

