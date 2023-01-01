 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos vs. Chiefs gameday inactives: Week 17

The Denver Broncos are down bad on the injury front as usual as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs today. Here are your gameday inactives.

By Tim Lynch
NFL: DEC 25 Broncos at Rams Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Denver Broncos have decided to make rookie Montrell Washington a healthy scratch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg feels he knows special teams pretty well and dismissed Dwayne Stukes earlier this week. He worked with Washington in drills this week, but clearly Rosburg doesn’t think Washington is where he needs to be to remain active.

Additionally, the Broncos moved both Randy Gregory and Greg Dulcich to injured reserve this weekend. That makes 20 players on injured reserve on the season. Just another day in paradise for this team. It’s been this way since Loren Landow took over in 2018 on the injury front. Change is needed in just about every area of this franchise, but it looks like Greg Penner is looking to pursue just that in 2023.

Here is the full list of gameday inactives for the Broncos and Chiefs in Week 17.

Broncos inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Jarrett Guarantano QB
Montrell Washington WR
Tyler Badie RB
Baron Browning OLB
Calvin Anderson OT
Freddie Swain WR
D.J. Jones DL

Chiefs inactives

Player Position
Player Position
Shane Buechele QB
Joshua Kaindoh DE
Geron Christian OT
Darian Kinnard OT
Malik Herring DE

