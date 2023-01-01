8 winners, 4 losers from the Broncos 27-24 loss to KC

There were some positives.

There were some negatives.

Yet the Denver Broncos lost, again, to the Kansas City Chiefs, this time on Sunday 27-24. In the process, the losing streak to the Chiefs extends to 15 games.

Per the usual, I’m bound to forget someone, leave them off or put them in the wrong category, so please mention them in the comments.

Winners

Jerry Rosburg

The Broncos were prepared and Rosburg showed some fire on the sidelines. Yes, the bar is low here in Broncos Country, but kudos to Rosburg. And the decisions he made on the coaching staff were proven as the right decisions. I would not be disappointed to see him stick around in Denver to coach the special teams for the new head coach next season.

Justin Outten

Why couldn’t we have seen this earlier in the season? The offense actually looked like a decent offense on Sunday with good playcalls. Kudos to Outten.

Mike Mallory

The Broncos special teams were actually, somewhat, “special.” Denver forced a fumble and blocked a field goal. Kudos to Mallory and Rosburg.

Alex Singleton

Speaking of the forced fumble, Singleton did just that. The Broncos linebacker also had eight tackles (five solo) to lead Denver’s defense.

Enyi Uwazurike

First blocked kick in the NFL, you make the winners list.

Russell Wilson

Nothing spectacular, but, again, where was this all season? Wilson finished with 27 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns. He also was 26-for-38 passing for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Albert Okwuegbunam

Where was Albert O all season? Catching a theme here? The Denver tight end had three catches for a team-high 45 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Simmons

A beautiful pick in the end zone on Patrick Mahomes.

Losers

Broncos offensive line

This unit is so, so, so bad. On top of the head coach, fixing the offensive line must be a top priority in the offseason.

Broncos pass rush

Denver’s defense had three quarterback hits and no sacks. All of the top rushers were out, but still.

The officiating

Some brutal, brutal calls. The offensive pass interference on Courtland Sutton and the non-roughing-the-passer penalty on Chris Jones when he suplexed Wilson to the turf. You have to overcome the calls, but still, the officiating in this league is trash.

The Broncos

There were some positive signs from this team, but it still lost. And Denver still hasn’t beaten KC since September 2015. And Mahomes has still never lost to the Broncos. There are no more moral victories.