Report: Broncos have reached out to Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the Denver Broncos have reached out to Jim Harbaugh about his interest in becoming their next Head Coach.

Florio, who appears to have some good sources when it comes to Harbaugh, is reporting the Broncos have indeed reached out to the former San Francisco 49ers and current Michigan Wolverines Head Coach about becoming their new Head Coach.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Denver Broncos have reached out to Harbaugh to inform him that they have interest in talking to him about the vacancy that emerged six days ago, with the firing of first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett.

As I have said prior, hiring Harbaugh, if he is interested, makes a ton of sense. They clipped the wings of General Manager George Paton and Owner/CEO Greg Penner told the world that the new coach would report to him directly. This pointed to an experienced and established coach as their target. Penner also wants a leader, someone to create a culture, control all aspects of the team, and basically be the CEO of the football team. Harbaugh checks all those boxes.

They just need to convince Harbaugh to leave Michigan and continue his chase for a Lombardi trophy in Denver. Harbaugh has a $3 million dollar buyout in his contract with Michigan, which is pocket change for the Broncos' wealthy owners. They can provide Harbaugh with a very attractive contract and the power of a team that he likely covets as well.

It just makes too much sense.

Again, Florio was the first to break the Broncos actually reaching out to Harbaugh, and he also was the first to break Harbaugh interviewing for the Vikings job last year as well. So, there appears to be some good sources and connections there. Also, Florio tweeted out that Jim Harbaugh will be the Broncos' next Head Coach with a gif that said “book it”. So, that is something that makes you go “Hmmm” on top of everything else.

I listed Harbaugh as my top choice for the job, so, I am excited about these developments. Harbaugh can get the most out of this offense, build a good staff, get the most out of Russell Wilson and bring back a winning culture to Denver.

I hope it happens. It makes too much sense for it to happen, and it is probably Harbaugh’s job if he wants it. Throw in a life-time deal on Wal-Mart khaki’s and I think they can seal this deal.