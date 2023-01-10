 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos sign nine players to future contracts

The Denver Broncos have signed nine players to future contracts, including one of their 2022 NFL Draft picks.

By Tim Lynch
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

On Monday, the Denver Broncos announced they have signed nine players to future contracts. They all were members of the Broncos’ practice squad prior to the end of the season and will begin on the team’s roster when the league year starts.

Notable additions include Faion Hicks who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Broncos. He was waived at the start of the season and immediately signed to the practice squad where he spent the entire season. It’ll be interesting to see how he continues to progress in year two.

Another name to watch is Tyreik McAllister. Initially, McAllister was signed as undrafted free agent out of Charleston, but was waived in August. He later joined the Broncos’ practice squad in November after a string of injuries at running back left the cupboard bare. He had over 3,600 total yards and 30 touchdowns in college. He has 4.40 40-yard speed and could develop into an interesting third down option.

Here is the full list of future contracts.

Broncos 2023 futures contracts

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Age Exp. College
Victor Bolden WR 5-8 178 27 3 Oregon State
Parker Ferguson G 6-5 290 23 1 Air Force
Faion Hicks CB 5-10 192 24 R Wisconsin
Delonte Hood CB 5-11 192 22 R Peru State
Devon Key DB 6-0 208 25 1 Western Kentucky
Tyreik McAllister RB 5-11 180 24 R Charleston
Wyatt Ray OLB 6-3 255 26 3 Boston College
Hunter Thedford T 6-6 260 25 1 Utah
Ray Wilborn LB 6-3 230 25 1 Ball State

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...