Broncos sign nine players to future contracts

On Monday, the Denver Broncos announced they have signed nine players to future contracts. They all were members of the Broncos’ practice squad prior to the end of the season and will begin on the team’s roster when the league year starts.

Notable additions include Faion Hicks who was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Broncos. He was waived at the start of the season and immediately signed to the practice squad where he spent the entire season. It’ll be interesting to see how he continues to progress in year two.

Another name to watch is Tyreik McAllister. Initially, McAllister was signed as undrafted free agent out of Charleston, but was waived in August. He later joined the Broncos’ practice squad in November after a string of injuries at running back left the cupboard bare. He had over 3,600 total yards and 30 touchdowns in college. He has 4.40 40-yard speed and could develop into an interesting third down option.

Here is the full list of future contracts.