 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Broncos completed their interview with Jim Harbaugh on Monday night

The Broncos have their first official interview in the books, and it’s a big one.

By Scotty Payne
/ new
Michigan v Ohio State Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s insider Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos held a virtual interview with the current University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching vacancy.

The interview happened on Monday night and lasted for over two hours as Pelissero notes. He continues by stating that Harbaugh (along with Payton) has emerged as a “top candidate in Denver.

As we know, Harbaugh has recently stated while he “doesn’t know what the future will hold”, he “expects that he will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023”. He did leave the door open for a return to the NFL and an interview with the Broncos shows that he is serious about returning to the NFL again.

However, one report came out on Monday stating that “he will flat go to Denver” if he is offered the job and that he wants to get back into the NFL. So, we shall see if that becomes true or not. Harbaugh would be a good fit for the Broncos and his style of play should benefit quarterback Russell Wilson. Also, he has had success at every stop he has had during his career and hopefully would have a quick turnaround here in Denver as he did in San Francisco.

Next up for the Broncos in their interviewing process is their current defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero according to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis. The Broncos also have an interview scheduled with former Saints Head Coach Sean Payton and have requested interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, and 49ers defensive coordinator, DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy.

More From Mile High Report

Loading comments...